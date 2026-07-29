Antigua: Public works employees protest over unpaid wages, job security

Public Works employees staged a protest outside Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s office over unpaid wages, overtime and job security before holding talks with the Prime Minister.

St. John’s: The employees in the Ministry of Public Works staged a protest outside Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s office to demand action on unpaid earnings and job concerns. Now, PM Browne met with the protestors to resolve the issue and said their voices and concerns. will be heard

The demonstration began early Tuesday at the Ministry of Public Works offices before the frustrated workers marched to the Prime Minister’s office to ensure their voices were heard.

The decision to hit the streets stemmed from a combination of growing financial pressure and pressure and professional uncertainty among the staff.

The primary catalyst for the demonstration was the repeated failure to disburse earned salaries and accumulated overtime pay. Workers pointed out that they have continued to fulfill their duties without receiving their hard earned compensation on time, making it increasingly difficult to meet basic daily living expenses.

Beyond the immediate monetary shortfall, workers employed on temporary or short-term contracts expressed deep anxiety regarding their current employment status. Unsure of whether their contracts would be renewed or honored, these workers demanded clear guarantees and formal stability regarding their future with the ministry.

Prior to the crowd marching on the Prime Minister’s office, a senior official from the Ministry of Public Works had engaged the restive staff on site. The official urged the employees to exercise patience, stating that the ministry was actively working on the vexing issues and promising that all outstanding financial matters would be settled between this coming Friday and next week.

Following the morning’s direct interaction with Prime Minister Gaston Browne the Ministry of Public Works issued an official statement to clarify its stance. The ministry assured both the workers and the public that its management team remains fully engaged in expediting and completing the administrative processing of all outstanding payments.

While the workers await the fulfillment of these promises, the direct involvement of Prime Minister Browne highlights the urgency of resolving the payroll backlogs and restoring stability to public infrastructure services.