Desrie Markham of Antigua crowned Miss Caribbean Universe 2025

Tineka Francois of Trinidad and Tobago was named first runner-up as Markham outshined the competition.

Miss Antigua and Barbuda Desrie Markham has been crowned as the 2025 Miss Caribbean Universe. The competition was held in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands on Saturday evening, where the contestant delivered an outstanding performance securing several other titles as well.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Tineka Francois secured the title for the first runner up as Markham outshined the other contestants. Markham also secured other titles including the People Choice award, a category for which locals voted. She also secured positions in several other categories which were judged.

These include securing a title for Best in Talent, Best in Regal Wear, Best Interview, Best Evening Gown and Miss Intellect. Markham notably gave an outstanding performance full of confidence and pride which reflected the true spirit of Antigua and Barbuda.

Following her major win, Markham has been receiving immense appreciation on the internet with Antiguans expressing their pride in this win and wishing more success to Desrie Markham.

A user named Shenelle Govia wrote, “You did it again, Queen! Thank you for representing Antigua and Barbuda with excellence and capturing the Miss Caribbean Universe crown another one in the bag! I watched the show from beginning to end, and you were nothing short of spectacular. Intellect. Talent. Poise. Grace. You embodied it all. Well done, Queen.”

Another user named Nicole Roberts wrote, “Congratulations my dear. I had the confidence in you Antigua/ Barbuda is very proud of you."

Rosemarie Atley another user on Facebook wrote, “This comes as no surprise to me! Desiree is an extremely brilliant individual. Listen to her choice of words. In addition, she is quick-witted. Congratulations are in order Desiree!”

The Miss Caribbean Universe is notably a platform that celebrates Caribbean beauty, Culture and intellect. The event is highlighted as a platform for promoting unity and excellence across the region.