Antigua & Barbuda: National Cyclist Tahje Browne Injured in Highway Collision, Minister Urges Road Safety

Antigua & Barbuda: National Cyclist Tahje Browne got hospitalised after being hit-and-run on the Sir Sydney Walling highway on June 21, 2026. The rider is currently under observation and expected to recover soon.

Dwayne George, Minister of Sports and Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, forwarded a word of caution while praying for Browne's health following the incident. “I wish Tahje Browne a speedy and full recovery and extend my thoughts and prayers to him and his family during this time,” he said.

The incident took place early in the morning when a speeding white car coming from the opposite direction of Browne lost control just nearing the cyclist and eventually bumped into him. The cyclist immediately toppled while the car stopped after crashing into a pole. The car driver was also seen being overthrown after the crash.

The whole scene was captured in a CCTV video footage which has surfaced on the internet post the incident. The eye-witnesses confirmed that the driver took a brief look at Tahje before fleeing the site.

The President of the Cycling Federation, St. Claire Williams, confirmed that Browne’s injuries are “non-life-threatening”, though he remains hospitalised for ongoing treatment while speaking with ABS News. The cyclist is currently recovering at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

In this regard, Sports Minister George said in a statement, “Today’s unfortunate incident involving cyclist Tahje Browne, who was struck by a motorist while on our roadways, serves as a sobering reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility.”

He further stated, “Cyclists have a rightful place on our roads, just as motorists do. They are members of our communities, our families, and our nation. Their safety should never be compromised because of distraction, impatience, or negligence behind the wheel”

This has again raised a debate on the internet about the sharing of the same roads by motorists as well as cyclists which poses a huge risk to the lives of citizens. Huge support for Tahje’s healing process is also pouring in.