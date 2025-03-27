Grenada: Police reveal details of Johanson Baptiste’s: How he planned his escape?

While he was prisoned for 5 years, only one more year was remaining, but he escaped with a strategic planning.

Grenada: The Royal Grenada Police Force has shared the details of the escaped prisoner from his majesty prison, for which a manhunt is currently active across the nation. The prisoner escaped from the Richmond Hill Prison on early Tuesday morning, prompting the authorities to immediately launch a probe against him.

As per the details provided by the Royal Grenada Police Force, the prisoner is identified as Johanson Jason Baptiste aged 27. He has Dark Brown eyes, black hair and a black complexion with medium build. The criminal also known as Pecky is now wanted across Grenada, and authorities have urged the general public for assistance into the case.

“Police are seeking assistance from the general public in locating Johanson Jason Baptiste, 27 years, unemployed of Grand Anse Valley, St George’s. He is five feet ten inches tall in height, medium built, dark in complexion, with dark brown eyes and black hair,” the authorities stated in the press release they released.

The Royal Grenada Police Force, while shedding light on the criminal also emphasized that he may be armed or dangerous to approach, hence all residents should exercise precaution before approaching him.

Notably, Johanson was kept in prison and was charged with the offence of housebreaking and stealing in 2017. According to the data, Baptiste when he was first held under custody by police in 2017, also tried to escape and was successful in his mission, however he was caught again after some time.

How Johanson planned his escape?

While he was prisoned for 5 years, only one more year was remaining, but he escaped with a strategic planning. According to reports, Baptiste, left the prison from the farm area during his work duties.

Officers were immediately deployed to recapture him but were unable to catch him on time. As Baptiste has been prisoned several times and has spent years there, he was well aware of all the prison farm operations, which helped him plan his escape successfully.

While investigations are underway, the police officials urge locals to stay cautious and report any sightings immediately to their nearby police stations.