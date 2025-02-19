Dancehall star Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act

Shenseea made history and headlines with her soothing music, receiving the Best Reggae Act award in 2021, becoming the first female musician to win it.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-19 12:26:49

Shenseea wins MOBO Award

Caribbean: Dancehall star Shenseea won her second MOBO Award at the Music of Black Origin Impact Award 2025 on Tuesday night in Newcastle, United Kingdom. She secured the award under the category of the Best Caribbean Music Act and outshined artists such as Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeing, YG Marley and Valiant. 

She created history and made headlines across the field as her fans showered love for her soothing music. Jamaican artist first received the award in 2021 under the category of the Best Reggae Act and became the first female musician to win the award. 

Notably, Shenseea also received a Grammy nomination for her sophomore album “Never Gets Late Here” last May. The album also received love from the fans and won several awards at numerous platforms in the dancehall field. 

After that, she also collaborated with Coi Leray, Wizkid, and Anitta, providing a platform to the artist to enhance her global presence in the field. She proved her influence and greeted her fans with new music and songs, creating her legacy in different genres such as hip-hop, grime, R&B, Afrobeats and of course, reggae. 

Shenseea expressed delight and extended gratitude to fans and her loved ones who loved her songs and work in the field. She said that she has a beautiful journey and enjoyed music for several years. 

MOBO Impact Award

MOBO Impact was held on Tuesday at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena and become the first staging for the MOBO Awards in the northern part of the city of the United Kingdom. The award function is founded by Kanya King and Andy Ruffell with an intent to celebrate and highlight Black-Origin music genres. 

It also celebrates the cultural richness and honoured those who have contributed in the field for several years. The works are being celebrated to encourage the artists from across the globe who worked in the field. 

The same stage also honoured Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, another Jamaican. 

Anglina Byron

