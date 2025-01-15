Dominica: Day 3 schedule unveiled for Corporate Futsal Tournament 2025

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-15 12:07:17

Corporate Futsal Tournament 2025

Roseau, Dominica: Corporate Futsal Tournament 2025 is underway in Dominica as the schedule for the third day games has been unveiled. Three matches will be held at Massacre Indoor Sports Complex where $5 will be the entrance fees. 

The first match will be held between Oyo’s Wholesale and Retail Shop and Boyee Barber Shop at 6:00 pm. The second match is scheduled between Sticky’s Chill Spot Ballers and Jolly’s Pharmacy 7:00 pm, while the last match of the day will be held between D-Treads Tyres Inc and One Pot at 8: 00 pm. 

The tournament is sponsored by Joma and Creole Heartbeat who are known for their competitive action and corporate camaraderie. The fans are encouraged to join the tournament or watch it live on DA Sports VYBEZ. 

On the second day of the tournament, three games were played at the same time. In the first match, Fort Young Hotel and Miles and Smiles Ballerz played against each other and the later won the match with 3-2 scores. 

The high scorers for Fort Young Hotel included Mosiah Mitchell, and Dajuan Lewis, while the scorers from Miles and Smiles Ballerz included Jerrel Laville, Dejaun Maloon, and Hazani Dowe.

In the second game, Police FC secured victory with 6 points against Quantum Construction Solutions with three points. The high scorers from Solutions included Thardelle Delsol, Carlos Bernard, and Jervaughn Murray. From the Police FC, the high scorers featured the players such as Daniel Ormond, Derrickson Fontaine, Darren Delsol, Quamey Kevin and Andy St Rose. 

In the third game, Republic Bank Limited won the match against Sticky’s Chill Spot Ballers with a score of 5-2. Bevon Boney and Gerard Parker were the top scorers from Republic Bank Limited, while Sharmin Dangleben and Akim Deraviere remained top scorer from Sticky’s Chill Spot Ballers. 

The tournament provided a unique blend of skills, teamwork and determination. 

Anglina Byron

