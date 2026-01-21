27-year-old found dead on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas in Singapore

After the ship docked, police were called to examine the scene and released a statement on the incident.

Singapore: A 27-year old man was found dead in his cabin on Ovation of Seas cruise ships on January 19, 2026. The Royal Caribbean’s vessel docked in Singapore and when passengers left the ship, the crew member found the body of a man and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the in-house doctor.

After the docking, police were called who examined the area and issued a statement on the incident. According to them, they did not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigation. However, the identity of the man was not identified yet whether he was a Singaporean or a tourist.

In a preliminary investigation, there is no suspect of any foul play and the final probe on the matter has started. Due to this, there is a delay for the next departure of the cruise ship from Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Notably, the ship which was returning from a Penang cruise, docked at Singapore and authorities were informed to find the man unresponsive.

Ovation of the Seas has a total of 16 decks and 14 of them are accessible to guests. It has also included 2,000 state rooms and is known as one of three quantum class ships under the banner of Royal Caribbean. The ship has the capacity to carry over 4,000 guests.

This is not the first time that Royal Caribbean has come into the limelight for such an incident. Very recently in December 2025, a 35-year-old man died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after he was allegedly served 33 alcoholic drinks. The family of the man filed a lawsuit against the cruise ship as his report identified the death as a homicide.

He was on the Navigator of the Seas and the cruise ship docked in Los Angeles on December 13, 2024. The entire family of a man was with him for a fun vacation which included his longtime fiancée and their young son who has autism, filed a death complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Now another incident has raised alarm for the cruise ships of Royal Caribbean.