L’Esterre Medical Centre undergoes complete renovation following Beryl destruction

Grenada: The rehabilitation work on the L’Esterre Medical Centre has been progressing rapidly after five months of the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl. Due to the natural calamity, the Medical Centre was destroyed and shut down.

The Medical Centre will undergo complete renovation and improvement, including the proper repair of roofs and other infrastructure. The centre will enhance the healthcare sector after it was destroyed by Hurricane Beryl, a natural calamity that caused damage to the economy and the local livelihood of the people of Grenada.

Hurricane Beryl impacted Grenada in June 2024 and five months later, the Medical Centre has once again started taking its shape. It has been destroyed and stopped providing any service to the citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique due to the passage of the natural calamity.

After the natural calamity and massive destruction, Grenada has been recovering with the help of several investments in sectors such as health, infrastructure, education and tourism.

Earlier, the government delivered 27 homes to the residents who lost their houses in the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl. Now, over 200 more homes are under construction in different communities of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique under their Building Back Better Agenda.

Now, the authorities have shared that they have invested over $16 million to build homes and cover roofs. The construction process has also generated jobs and employment for local workers in several phases of the construction. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stated that they are achieving success in building back better initiative and noted that they have committed to work for the betterment of the people.

The homes are also under construction in Carriacou and Petite Martinique where the citizens will be delivered with high-quality houses. The first batch of homes with two bedrooms has officially left the factory and the delivery date for other homes which are consisted of three bedrooms will officially begin on December 19, 2024.