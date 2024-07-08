New Sensations Restaurant and Bar officially opens in Nevis 

Sensations Restaurant and Bar- a new entity in Nevis has officially opened its doors to the public on Sunday night in Bayfront Road, Charlestown

Nevis: Sensations Restaurant and Bar- a new entity in Nevis has officially opened its doors to the public on Sunday night in Bayfront Road, Charlestown. With the opening, the restaurant also unveiled its official menu including options for every taste-holder.

In the breakfast menu, the first dish- Avocado Toast will be available at EC$25, and several options will also be provided to the customers in the waffle sandwich. The Ham and Cheese will be given at EC$12, Turkey and Cheese will be available at EC$12, Bacon, Egg and Cheese will be priced EC$15, Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese will be at EC$15 and Triple Herb Crusted Chicken is at EC$20.

For the Bagel Sandwich, the options are same that are available in the Waffle Sandwich option with same prices. For breakfast Bow, the customers will be provided with mixed fruits, yogurt, nuts, Chia Pudding and Granola at US$20.

The Continental Breakfast (including Choice of Waffles, French Toast, Pancakes, Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Egg any Style, Fruit/Salad, Chicken/Pork) will be available for EC$25. The prices will be exclusive of 2$ taxes and 10% services charge.

In the sandwiches, Willy Smacker Burger will be provided at EC$40, Lobster Sandwich will be at $50, Salmon Burger at EC$40 and Black Bean Burger at EC$35. In addition, Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at EC$30, Conch Burger at EC$40, Wraps will include Chicken at EC$30, Fish at EC$30 and Seafood at EC$40.

In the Quesadillas, the chicken is priced EC$30, Shrimp at EC$35 and Lobster at EC$40.

Further, Tapas will include Fish Sticks at US$25, Wings at EC$20, Calamari at EC$25, Salt Fish Fritters at EC$20, Conch Fritters EC$25, and Lentils Balls at EC$20.

In the Salads, the Conch Salad will be given at EC$50 and in the add-ons, the chicken will be added at EC$10, Fish will be added at EC$10, Shrimp will be added at EC$15 and Lobster will be added at EC$20.

Notably, the restaurant is also considered another chance of employment and jobs creation for the locals in the Nevis.