Nevis Mango Festival 2024 kickstarts at Botanical Gardens, Premier displays 44 varieties

Nevis: The much-anticipated Nevis Mango Festival 2024 has kickstarted at Botanical Gardens with an official inaugural evening where participants, chefs and tourists have been welcomed on Wednesday.

With scheduled packed and mango-themed activities, the participants will showcase their chef skills by crafting mango culinary and drinks in unique style. From gourmet tastings prepared by the renowned chefs, the festival will feature culinary and mixology competitions.

Now, the festival has commenced in Nevis, the tourists will be provided with the chance to experience the true essence of the country with the display of the 44 varieties of the mango. The locals on social media showcased the visuals from the festival and added that this is the best way to experience all varieties of mango.

Premier Mark Brantley also attended the inaugural opening of the festival and tried the Stephen mango-one of the varieties and lauded its taste. The arrival of the mango mascot also gained huge appreciation from the attendees who showcased the true cultural significance of the most-priced fruit of Nevis.

During the opening, Brantley outlined the success of the festival which has been recorded over the year in the country. Now, the country has come forward and the hosting of the festival has also become more luxurious and enhanced with the launch of the Mango Lounge, dedicated entry and exit point, stalls for the people for the dishes and drinks.

He also outlined the events that will run through June 7, 2024 and noted that the activities to showcase the magnificent offerings of Nevis. He talked about the Nevis tour and added,”We will sit into bus, or our vehicles and tour the entire island and touches every parish where the excellent food will be showcased.”

Besides this, he also showcased all varieties of the mango that were placed on the stall such as Stephan Mango, Long Mango, Tiny Mango, Golden Lippens, Bailey’s Marvel, Valencia Pride, Philippine, Julie, Round Ball, Nano, Amory Polly, Graham, Ice Cream, Springfells, Bastard Polly, Bulltone, Gary, Madam Fonsique, and Keith.