Nevis Mango Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary, feature renowned chefs, mixology events

Nevis: Nevis is all set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mango Festival in the summer of 2024 through a schedule packed with delights and mango-themed activities. From July 4 to 7, 2024, the celebration will feature gourmet tastings of renowned chefs and different culinary and mixology competitions.

Nevis, home to over 44 varieties of mango will offer its savour side and the juicy flavours with the crafted cocktails to the revelers. The four-day celebration is considered as an honour to the island’s most-priced fruit which is loved not only by the Nevisians but also by the fruit lovers worldwide.

In the perfect display, the participants will install stalls and different booths of unique dishes purely crafted with the use of mango to fulfill the eating demands of the visitors. The yearly celebration of the mango is considered an opportunity to promote the locally created dishes and talents of the local chefs who showcased their offerings and products to visitors from across the globe.

The Nevis Mango Festival offers a chance to showcase the unique talents and offerings of the islands to the world stage, providing direct market and business. In addition to that, the festival also contributes significantly to the tourism economy and revenue generation for the country due to its massive tourist appeal.

People from across the globe visit Nevis with the intent of tasting the locally crafted mango dishes and attending the festival which is a platform of entertainment, fun and culinary delights for them. Several visitors have termed it “a one-of-a-kind farm-to-festival experience,” which is set for July 2024- an authentic month of mangoes.

The full event schedule has been announced by the Nevis Tourism Authority which will kickstart with “Inagural Evening” on July 4, 2024, at Botanical Gardens. The event will be held from 4 pm to 9 pm, featuring the master class where the attendees and participants who aspire to be chefs will be taught about the new techniques of creating unique cuisines.

Several celebrity chefs will be invited as the teachers in the festival who will interact with local young chefs and advise them about their career in cooking. They will also shed light on the significance of the mango and its proper use in different dishes.

On the second day, the festival will feature a “Mango eating contest,” “Kids Mango Hunt” and a Mixology competition at different locations. The festival will first be celebrated from 1 pm to 6 pm with the theme of Indian Castle Fruit Orchard and from 7 pm to 10 pm, the patrons are invited to Pinney’s Beach.

The second day of the festival will be based on the theme of “Mango Mania”, aiming to enhance the presence and attractiveness of the fruit with Nevis.

The third day will be based on the “Food Tour” which will be held on July 6, 2024. The first food tour will start at 12 pm from Various Mom and Pop Easteries Islandwide and then “A Taste of Nevis Passport Restaurant Crawl.”

From 7 pm to 10, the tour will take place at Four Seasons Mango Restaurant Supper Club. On the last day, the Mango Festival will feature “Mango Food and Beverage Sampling,” “Chef Competition” and “Festival Wrap-up Concert,” from 1 pm to 11 pm at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Nevis Tourism Authority invited the patrons to be part of the fusion of the local cuisine with the mango and entertained themselves in the offerings of the country during the festival.

The first chef– Shorne for the Mango Festival has been announced who is known for his fusion of local cuisine with global flavours and classic techniques. He will attend events for three days from July 4 to 7, 2024 with the showcase of the “new age Caribbean” dining to Nevis.

He will host a Cooking Masterclass event, become Head Chef at Super Club at Mango Restaurant, Four Seasons, and participate in the Chef Competition as a judge at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.