Nevis: Brand-new departure lounge unveiled at Oualie Water Taxi Facility

Nevis: The brand-new departure lounge at the Oualie Water Taxi Facility has been unveiled in Nevis. The Air and Sea Ports Authority of the country shared glimpses of the facility and stated that the upgrades will enhance their infrastructure.

The brand-new departure lounge features five-class infrastructure such as chairs, sofas, and other accommodation facilities for the passengers who will wait for their next journey. The lounge is aimed at enhancing the travel experience of the tourist who will visit the country through the facility.

In addition to that, the administration building at the water taxi facility will also add unique infrastructural growth at the site. Notably, the building was unveiled by the Port Authority on March 28, 2024, approximately four years after the opening of the facility.

The Taxi Facility was launched by the Nevis Island Administration to enhance the tourism sector and boost accessibility for travelers from across the globe. It is one of the most frequently used interisland water transportation used by local and international travellers.

Opened on May 29, 2019, the facility has accommodated water taxi operations and transported passengers to and from St Kitts and Nevis with enhanced convenience.

The facility was designed to facilitate the venture and provide a better and safer infrastructure to the citizens as well as the tourists in the country.

The facility consists of the 316 foot T shaped pier, bathroom facilities, fencing, and a temporary office space with nine boat operators transporting passengers between a two-mile distance in approximately 7 to 10 minutes.

The new pier at Oualie Bay is also underway in Nevis, which is aimed at providing a safer, more professional, and welcoming experience to travelers who seek to travel from Nevis to St Kitts at a seamless option.

Premier of Nevis– Mark Brantley, expressed pleasure and said that the facility is the result of the hard work of the local people who make it successful and bring major economic as well as infrastructural boost to the island nation.

The local hotels, taxis, restaurants, music festivals, Culturama, CPL Cricket, Sugar Mas, White Sands, Troppixx, Faded, and 5in1 Fete are benefited from the facility. The brand-new lounge will boost the tourism sector by attracting tourists and create new opportunities for the locals.