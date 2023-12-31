Meet Former West Indies Cricketer Garry Sobers

Garry Sobers- a former cricketer of West Indies who played between 1954 and 197was the ultimate triple threat – with bat, ball, or in the field.

Garry Sobers- a former cricketer of West Indies who played between 1954 and 1974 was the ultimate triple threat – with bat, ball, or in the field. It could be said he was a quadruple threat as he could bowl both seam and spin to great effect.

It wasn’t just what he did on the field, but how he did it. For two decades he transcended the game – in an era that was ironically marked by some of the slowest periods of play in Test cricket.

Sobers was, without doubt, the finest batsman in the world over the course of his career – not to mention the greatest stroke player. To this day, no one has topped the ICC rankings for Test batsmen for more matches.

If he was not the greatest bowler, he was certainly the most versatile, whether taking the new ball or spinning the older one either in an orthodox or unorthodox manner. In the field, he could snap up half-chances with consummate ease and cover ground incredibly in the outfield.

At the time of his retirement, he was the leading run-scorer in Test cricket, with the highest individual score also to his name. His unbeaten innings of 365 Pakistan not only eclipsed Sir Len Hutton’s all-time Test record, but it remains the highest maiden Test century ever scored.

He was also the second-highest wicket-taker for the West Indies, and third in the all-time list of catches taken in the field. And no one has ever scored more runs in a first-class over – and luckily, the TV, cameras happened to be there to capture the moment forever.

Netizens reacted to the exceptional contribution of Garry Sobers in the West Indies cricket team and remember his several records.

Several said that he was best as he was a remarkable player for the mighty West Indies. One added,” The best. It’s worth thinking that a lot of the time he had to bowl quick on unresponsive surfaces or be the loner spinner on a shirtfront, so the selectors could get the balance of the team night.”

Another said that he was the greatest player ever, ironically he was selected for his bowling. “I was honoured as a child to have watched him play West Indies Cricket in Guyana, the late 60s and early 70s.”