MoU signed between Siemens and K&K Group for green energy in St Kitts and Nevis, PM Drew appreciated

St Kitts and Nevis: The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between between Siemens and the K&K Group for the development of the green energy sector in St Kitts and Nevis at Dubai. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the signing ceremony and termed the partnership “hope for resilient future”.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also shared glimpses of the ceremony which was held at the Siemens Office at Expo Pavilion in Dubai and stated that this would enhance their steps in turning St Kitts and Nevis into Sustainable Island State. He extended appreciation for both the firms and said that this partnership will assist in building a more resilient, sustainable and climate smart future.

St Kitts and Nevis has been working for the construction of the geothermal power plant in order to reduce the footprints of the carbon and its emissions. In order to enhance their steps for the project, the government has been looking for ways for its smooth operation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Drew also managed to secure funding from the K&K Group to kickstart the geothermal power plant project in St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the collaboration would enhance their efforts in protecting the environment and other natural resources.

PM Drew mentioned that the project is one of the milestones for St Kitts and Nevis as it would lower the carbon footprints and preserve the natural resources. It will also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change and ensure a healthier environment.

During the development phase, the project would also create new employment opportunities and drive economic growth and foster sustainable growth in St Kitts and Nevis. The resilient future will also be assisted by the project.

PM Drew added,” Today at the Siemens Office at the Expo Pavilion in Dubai, I was able to witness the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding between Siemens and the K & K Group, two very reputable firms, to explore the development of the green energy sector in St. Kitts and Nevis as we build towards our Sustainable Island State.”