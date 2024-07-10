Mother Charged in an attempt to kill her 9-years-old daughter

A case has been reported from Zeelugt, East Bank, Essequibo, Guyana, in which a mother has been charged of attempting to kill her 9-year-old daughter.

Guyana: A case has been reported from Zeelugt, East Bank, Essequibo, Guyana, in which a mother has been charged of attempting to kill her 9-year-old daughter. The incident is reported from Sunday, 7th July 2024.

The sources stated that the woman was living with her boyfriend and her daughter in Zeelugt. Reportedly, the father of the victim died about 4 years ago and since then the woman is living with her boyfriend.

According to the reports, the woman and her boyfriend got into a heated argument late in the night at around 10:00 pm. Allegedly, the boyfriend told the woman that she and her daughter are ‘waste’ and of no use to him and told them that he doesn’t want them anymore. The boyfriend left the home after humiliating them.

This is being reported that the woman anxiously called her daughter and told her that his father is dead and his stepfather doesn’t want her. After stating she took a chopper and chopped the left arm of her daughter in an attempt to kill her.

Luckily the child escaped the place and was rescued by a neighbour. The neighbour immediately took her to the nearby Leonara Cottage Hospital.

The reports stated that the child was examined by the doctors on duty and announced that she was in stable condition. The child is now treated at the West Demerara Hospital.

Upon investigation, the police officials contacted the mother at her home and she was also seen with a chop wound on her left arm. The officials were told that she chopped herself.

The authorities immediately arrested her and took her to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was treated by the on-duty doctor.

She was then discharged and taken to the Leonora Police Station, where she is currently being placed in custody. The investigations are still going on and the search for the offender’s boyfriend is still going on.