Guyana: Mother of Three murdered at Demerara

Guyana: The prime suspect in the alleged murder of a 23-year-old lady has reportedly been arrested. The incident is from Sunday, 7th July, when a lady was found dead on the road leading to New Diamond Development Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The victim, Evelyn Alfonzo Alves, who was also called as “Fabianna Bentancourt,” was a mother of three, and a permanent resident to east street, Georgetown and lived with her mother Juliet Alves.

A gunshot wound was discovered during the post mortem of Alves’ body, indicating that he was shot in the head.

The police stated that the crime scene was discovered by the construction workers of the area on Sunday morning. Reportedly, the workers were in two different vehicles were heading to refuel the company’s Excavator, which is used to construct a bridge in the New Diamond Developing Housing Scheme.

“We were preceding east alongside the road, when we saw a dead body of female lying down on the roadway. Her head was all surrounded by a pool of blood.” The workers said.

According to the workers they found the dead body on Sunday morning after which they immediately informed the authorities regarding the case.

The police further stated that the dead was dressed in a white jersey with a picture of a female on front, black jeans, and a pair of black heels. A tattoo of a butterfly was also seen on the right arm.

According to the sources, the crime scene investigators found a 9mm spent shell approximately 10 feet away from the body and a cell phone was also found next to the body.

The police further stated that the body was brought to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for identification and post-mortem examination.

Reports this morning stated that the suspect in the murder of the lady got arrested by the police. However, the police are actively investigating the case and interrogating the suspect for more details on the murder.