Guyana: Husband beats wife to death in presence of daughter

Guyana: A 29-year-old mother of one has been severely beaten by her husband in the presence of her daughter, puncturing her lungs on Thursday. She is a resident of Durban Street, Georgetown, and was beaten by her husband in the home at Albouystown.

As per the reports, the mother was rushed to the hospital as she got injured badly and feared for her life due to the violent man. In an interview, the woman outlined that she was asleep on the night in question when the violent man broke into her home and began punching her about her body.

“Me and my daughter were on the bed sleeping when he came and started knocking me. When he tried knocking me out of my sleep, my daughter tried to push him off and he ended up knocking me daughter,” the fearful mother stated.

The man eventually grabbed the woman, and a scuffle ensued. She said the man continued hitting her abdomen repeatedly.

She further stated that, after a while, the man let go of her and ran out of the house. The attacker eventually left and was headed in the direction of Punt Trench. The woman gave chase but he managed to escape.

She said that on her way back into the yard, she felt a sticking pain under her breast. Her chest began getting tighter, and breathing became difficult. The mother of one managed to get to the hospital and explain to the staff what transpired.

The man visited the hospital where she was staying when ranks arrested him. He is said to be in custody. However, the victim said the man, who is behind bars, is contacting her via cell phone and issuing death threats to her. She called the Brickdam Police Station and lodged another complaint about the threats.

She said she is fearful for her life and wants assistance from the police and others.