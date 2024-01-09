Behind the Crown: Reasons for Miss Universe Bahamas’ resignation

Chantel O’Brian herself holds the title of Miss Bahamas Universe 2021 and is the predecessor of Melissa Ingraham on the grand stage.

A recent controversy surrounding the resignation of Melissa Ingraham, the Miss Universe Bahamas 2023 title holder, has taken a new turn as former pageant queen Miss Bahamas Universe 2021, Chantel O’Brian, lent her support to Ingraham publicly.

While many are shocked by Ingraham’s resignation, those who have been involved in the industry have spoken quite sympathetically about her decision to resign and have found her situation relatable.

Chantel O’Brian herself holds the title of Miss Bahamas Universe 2021 and is the predecessor of Melissa Ingraham on the grand stage. She has also etched her name in the history of the nation by placing within the top ten at the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant, bringing global attention and acclaim to the Bahamas.

Melissa Ingraham and Chantel O’Brian issued a joint statement, delineating their concerns regarding the issues that are faced by those who have represented the nation as beauty queens on the grand stage. They cited a lack of basic resources and facilities that must be offered to contestants that represent the nation as one of the primary problems.

Melissa Ingraham is said to have confided in Chantel O’Brian following her resignation. Chantel O’Brian responded to this by supporting Ingraham’s decision publicly, having been reminded of the hardships she faced during her stint as the Miss Bahamas 2021, which lasted for nine months in total.

In an official statement regarding the matter, she spoke on Ingraham’s behalf as well, delineating the hardships faced by beauty pageant contestants from the region, “In reflection of the challenges faced by queens annually, stemming from mismanagement, mishandling and overall lack of accountability within pageant with in pageant organisations. This joint statement serves to shed light on the significant issues experienced.”

She went on to explain that Melissa Ingraham’s resignation came due to the difficulties that she experienced despite her position and stature in the industry. She went on to reiterate that she stands with Ingraham and that her disclosure was a stark reminder of the struggles Chantel O’Brian faced herself.

Chantel O’Brian added that the reality behind the scenes of pageants is such that contestants are unable to ensure their readiness for international competitions due to the lack of essential facilities such as wardrobe material, makeup and hair dressers.

She added that to her regret, such facilities had to be solicited personally by contestants, compounding the difficulty of the task ahead of them.

With limited provisions provided by the organisation itself, the entire endeavor lacked sustainability on the international stage.

Chantel O’Brian recounted her experience of receiving no support from the organisation despite a historic finish within the top ten of the standings and receiving the award of the ‘Spirit of the Carnival’ at the Miss Universe Pageant.

Thus, Chantel O’Brian’s own experience taught her that her aspirations had to be achieved through her own dedication, passion and will to succeed.

Chantel O’Brian also recounted how she shared her experience just a few days before the 2022 crowning ceremony in an act of good faith towards the next queen. Yet, the fact remains that her complaint to the Miss Universe organisation has yet to affect any significant change or even inspire any relevant action on their part.

She has also appealed via this medium to individuals, ministries and corporations that are affiliated with the pageant to consider the difficulties that contestants face and take steps to alleviate their hardships in a meaningful manner.

According to Melissa Ingraham and Chantel O’Brian, the need of the hour is that the ethical and financial management of the organisation are investigated, to get to the bottom of the issue and put an end to the willful negligence on display for all to see.

Chantel O’Brian feels that it is important for her to contribute to this conversation in her capacity as a pageant coach and have been involved in the industry as a professional for many years now.

She is cognizant of the difficulty of managing women who aspire to become role models of professionalism so as to build a better world for all.

Due to her struggles, Chantel O’Brian made the fateful decision to refrain from getting involved in what she calls a “flawed system” and gave up on what she could have gained financially by becoming a renowned coach.

This draws a parallel with the situation that Melissa Ingraham now finds herself in and speaks to a systemic issue that has plagued the industry for a long time. It also speaks to the need for significant reforms to the industry so as to facilitate a better, more inclusive atmosphere for contestants and aspirants in the future.

Chantel O’Brian and Melissa Ingraham have both stated that it is of great importance to the industry and its future that the organisation commits fully to empowering women and elevating the community by making improvements to the industry.

Melissa Ingraham responded to this show of support publicly via her official Instagram page, where she posted the following statement, “I am deeply honoured to have your support, Chantel! In the face of the adversary, you completely soared and made history for our beautiful country. Cheers to you and all of your accomplishments!! I am so sorry that you faced similar issues to my experience, it is unfortunate to say the least. But I trust that with us standing together we can be a Voice for Change that encourages a better future ahead for those who serve after us. Much love, Queen.”

Since Ingraham’s resignation as Miss Bahamas Universe 2023, due to a lack of support, the Miss Bahamas Pageant Organisation has issued an official statement which fails to address the questions raised by Chantel O’Brian and Melissa Ingraham, simply stating that the 1st runner-up in the 2023 Miss Bahamas Universe Pageant, Taja Hudson, will act as her replacement, performing the role and duties of Miss Bahamas Universe in the foreseeable future.

The lack of a concise statement addressing the issues raised by former contestants and winners is seen as a sign of the erosion that the institution has succumbed to and to many observers, shows a lack of will to alter the organisation and its functioning for the better.