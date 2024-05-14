Massive forest fire ravages Coral Harbour Road, fisherman bears loss of thousands of dollars  

A massive fire has ravaged the forest of the Coral Harbour Road that has enveloped bushes on the eastern side of the street.

Bahamas: A massive fire has ravaged the forest of the Coral Harbour Road that has enveloped bushes on the eastern side of the street. The fire has closed the forest and the motorists are refrained from coming to the area due to the low visibility.

Firefighters are currently trying to contain a fire as the Chief Superintendent of Police- Chrislyn Skippings stated that the workers have been deployed to extinguish a forest fire. Officials provided three trucks to the scene shortly after the fire and announced the closure of the road due to the tough situation.

The authorities also explained that they will continue to monitor the fire as this fire comes as no surprise and work to evaluate the potential damage. The bush fire has also impacted the BPL’s high voltage lines on the Coral Harbour Road and the customers in portions of Carmichael Road and Coral Harbour have lost service.

Teams have also responded and tried to provide supply to the customers through a different feed. As per BPL senior manager Arnette Ingraham, the teams will work on repairing the high voltage lines once the fire has been cleared and the visibility in the area becomes high.

The fire has caused havoc among the citizens of the Bahamas and as per recent reports, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been put at risk for local fishermen. Police Press Liasion Skipping added that the road will be closed until the forest fire is under control. However, the fishermen who have used the area to store boats and traps would have stood to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if the fire couldn’t be able to control by the officials.

People demanded the restoration of the area and said,” People need to stop tossing glass bottles from their cars. This can cause fires. Garbage tossed from cars is getting totally out of hand. It is an island-wide problem.”

One added,” Everyone saying how people are starting them, with this type of heat anything is possible. It is extremely hot! Plus this is happening all over the world not just here.”