Former MP Donald Saunders murdered at Bar, sends shockwaves across Bahamas

Free National Movement Deputy Chairman and former Tall Pines MP Donald Saunders was shot and killed at a local bar in Gambier Village of Bahamas on Wednesday.

Bahamas: Free National Movement Deputy Chairman and former Tall Pines MP Donald Saunders was shot and killed at a local bar in Gambier Village of Bahamas on Wednesday. He reportedly succumbed to injuries on the scene and the murder sent shockwaves across the country and the political divide.

As per the reports, two masked gunmen attempted to rob people at the bar and demanded cash. Due to this, six people sitting outside panicked and tried to escape the situation, leading the gunmen to start fire at the people.

One shot hit the former MP Saunders who was seen lying face down when the police arrived on the scene. The situation has created havoc in the bar and the murderers escaped the scene after getting a hint of the arrival of the Police.

Notably, the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed the murder of the former MP Saunders marked the 35th homicide in the Bahamas.

The death of the former MP Saunders also sparked rage among the citizens of the Bahamas who criticized the security measures of the government. Condolences have now been pouring in for wife and family as people are praying for the well-being of their loved ones.

Until his ultimate demise, Saunders served as Deputy Chairman of the Free National Movement and had previously served as the Member of Parliament for Tall Pines as well as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

In condolence, first FNM Leader Michael Pintard expressed shock over his murder and said that they are still gathering all of the facts to find out the truth behind the tragedy. He said, ”I extended my deepest sympathies to Don’s family.”

He also demanded justice and asked the public to respect the privacy of the grieving family. He also asked Bahamains to pray that justice would be delivered for all persons affected by crime. Notably, Both Pintard and Saunders were first elected to the House of Assembly in 2017.

The loved ones of FNM Deputy Chairman Don Saunders also gathered on the scene of his murder in Gambier Village and expressed disappointment.

Prime Minister of Bahamas– Philip Brave Davis also extended condolences and said,” I am deeply saddened by the tragic reports that Don Saunders, Former Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairman of the FNM, has been killed.”

He further mentioned,” My wife Ann and I extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his wife Tiffany, children, family, friends and colleagues during this time. I ask that as the investigation is carried out, we respect the family and allow them space to grieve.”

The death of former MP Saunders shocked the citizens as well as the political landscape of the Bahamas as questions have been raised on the safety measures. People are criticizing the government and stating that they have failed to protect such influential personalities, so how would they protect the citizens?