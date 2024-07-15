Mariella Young from Barbados wins Innisbrook Junior Golf Open

Mariella Young from Barbados claimed the top spot at the Innisbrook Junior Golf Open, at the Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club, in Palm Harbour, Florida

The Innisbrook Open is part of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, and the already difficult 5,710-yard course was made even tougher thanks to delays occasioned by thunderstorms and very humid conditions on the second day.

One of the island’s most promising junior female golfers, Young 15, of Providence School, who placed second in her age group last year in the same tournament, hit a seven over par 79 on the final day, including two birdies on the back nine, to win by three shots. She shot 86 to take the lead on the opening day in the 14-18 age group for girls.

Young who won the 2024 Royal Westmoreland Ladies Golf Open has competed remarkably in local and regional tournaments including the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships.

Earlier this month Young placed 5th at the Martin County Junior Open at the Cape Club of Palm City and in February, she was 11th at the Palm Beach County Junior Open on the Village Golf Course.

The girls from Martindales Road snatched victory from Combermere School in a hard-fought final match of the Barbados Secondary Schools Netball Under-15 League when they narrowly defeated Comberemere 22-20 goals.

Goal shooter Makel Alleyne for The St. Michael Girls scored 21 of the winning goals from 25 attempts while Mahaela Blake scored one goal from three attempts.

Coleridge and Parry placed third in the competition with a victory over Springer Memorial School.

ueen’s College first form netball team also secured their victory over Christ Church Foundation school. Queen’s College won 5-1 goals in a low-scoring First Form final of the Barbados Secondary Schools Netball First Form League earlier this week at the Garfiel Sobers Gymnasium.

It was the first victory for Queen’s College in this competition in which goal attack Caitlyn Broome-Webster netted four goals from seven attempts and Kanica Skeete added QC’s other goal from three attempts.

Foundation’s only goal came from goal attack Samya Broomes