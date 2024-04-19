Love and Harmony Cruise: Buju Banton criticizes impatient behaviour of Caribbean youth

Caribbean: Buju Banton- a well-renowned singer, criticized the impatient behaviour of the Caribbean youth and urged unity among the population during his performance at Love and Harmony Cruise. He stated that tolerance power is lacking among the citizens, causing violence, which does not have a great impression on the region or the global community.

Banton performed energetically at the stage and shared his disappointment with the attitude and surge in the intolerant behaviour among the young generation. The Love and Harmony Cruise has been sailing around the Caribbean Sea and kickstarted its voyage on April 15, 2024, from Miami.

He said that there is no love anymore among the young people as they think that the fight could be resolved if they kill the person. Banton asserted, ”People have adopted the particular to solve every conflict which is to kill people, and there’s no forgetting, there’s no forgiving. We have been told to become like stones, which resulted in our hearts becoming so hard that there’s no empathy.”

He further shared some insights from his childhood and stated that things were not like this. He urged people to adopt a more responsible approach and asked them to become more tolerant of small conflicts as there is nothing bigger than life.

Banton also criticized those who manipulated others for doing wrong and said that there is no need to set yourself free and take action after thinking about it effectively. Further, he returned to his performance and delivered hit after hit from his nearly four-decade-long career.

Love and Harmony Cruise has been featured the last performance of Banton who made the tourists groove on his exclusive and great vibes.

Netizens also agreed to the statement of Buju Banton and added,” It’s not easy for the youths these days, it’s much harder in society today,the system does not favour them much,many are ambitious and without an education and a job,it’s really hard,so they need more guidance.”

Another added,” I once think all the youth of today need was guidance,but the youth of today are very stubborn, they listen to no one.”

One mentioned,” Yes it true that love is in short supply these days. Now a days love comes with a material price attached. However real love cost nothing and it starts from the grass root(in the home). Let us as parents show love to our children and know wherever they go their fruits will be positive vibes. One love.”

One added,” Everyone has their own opinion, and all of us has sin and fall short of the glory of God the word of God say so…pick the beam from your eyes and leave his own..no one is perfect.”