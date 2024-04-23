Legends Football Weekend to feature showdown between “The Caribbean” and “The World”  

The Legends Weekend is all set to feature showdown football matches between “The Caribbean” and “The World” with the opening between “Grenada’s Ex-National Team” and “Grenadian Celebrities” on May 5, 2024 at Kirani James Athletic Stadium

Grenada: The Legends Weekend is all set to feature showdown football matches between “The Caribbean” and “The World” with the opening between “Grenada’s Ex-National Team” and “Grenadian Celebrities” on May 5, 2024 at Kirani James Athletic Stadium. The event will kick off at 5:00 pm as the tickets for the selective seats and spots have been unveiled.

The event will be hosted under the patronage of the Grenada Football Association, featuring a weekend of unforgettable football, legends, and celebrations. The stadium has transformed into an international arena of football “All-Stars” for the GFA Legends Weekend.

The event will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Grenada Football Association, marking the celebration of the football and its benefits

Firstly, the event will be kicked off by the football face-off between Grenada’s finest the Ex-nationals and local celebrities in a class full of surprises and fun. Secondly, the main event will feature the face-off between the Caribbean Stars and the top international players, which is titled “Caribbean vs The World”- a match that promises to dazzle and inspire.

The first three celebrities for the “Celebrities vs Ex-Nationals match” will be former Groovy Monarch Shondell “Dash” Amada, reigning Groovy Monarch Jalon “Boyzie” Olive, Clint John “Super Flying Fint” and many more to come.

In the second and main event, the face-off will be held between the players from the Caribbean region and the players from across the globe which are:

Players in the Caribbean team:

El Hadj Diouf

Emmanuel Adebayor

Jay Jay Okocha

Alex Song

Luis Hernadez

Cobi Jones

Shalrie Joseph

Ricardo Bibi Gardener

Players in the World team:

Jared Borgetti

Shaka Hislop

Russel Laptapy

Kenwyn Jones

Stem John

Jason Robert

Dwane Derosario

The prices of the tickets, including VIP and others, have also been revealed at the selective outlets across Grenada. The ticket outlets will include Chucky’s Bar, Grenadian Optical, Heather’s Boutique, Kelly’s Hot Spot (Gouyave), Gittens Healthcare Pharmacy (St George’s Grenville), and Kalico Shopping Centre (Sauteurs).

The ticket prices will include:

For the main pavilion, the attendees will get the ticket at EC$80, and for the secondary stand, the price will be EC$40. The price of the ticket for the Vibes Stand (Bleachers) will be EC$25, and for VIP stands, the price will be EC$500.

The VIP tickets feature the best views, exclusive access, a four-course menu, premium beverages, and more.