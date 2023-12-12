Know here: Standings of Grenada Football Association Matches

The Standings of teams competing in Grenada Football Association Division 1 and Division 2 matches are declared. The association has also announced fixtures of upcoming matches and results of matches played recently.
The race for promotion to the GFA Premier League intensifies following the latest round of matches .
The standing of teams competing in Grenada Football Association Division 1 matches are as follows:
- David’s FC stands at the top position with 16 points
- Shamrock SC stands second with 15 points
- Fontenoy United secures third position with 12 points
- RGPF FC – 11 Points
- SAFL – 9 points
- Eagles Superstrikers – 4 points
The standing of teams competing in the matches of Grenada Football Association Division 2:
GROUP 1
- Honved stands first with 19 points
- Morne Jaloux Sports Club secures second position with 18 points
- Horne Sports Club stands third with 13 points
- Springs FC – 9 points
- Five stars – 6 points
- Carenage United – 3 points
- Belle vue rangers – 3 points
GROUP 2
- Sunjets – 18 points
- North stars – 15 points
- Combined northerners – 11 points
- Class Herb roots – 8 points
- Christian strikers- 7 points
- Tempe All Blacks- 4 points
- Hampshire United – 0
Two (2) Division 1 games are scheduled for Tuesday, 12 December 2023.
- Fontenoy United will compete against Shamrock SC at 6:00Pm in Beause Jour.
- Eagles Super strikers will compete against SAFL at 6:00PM in Rosehill.
One (1) game scheduled in Division 2 for Tuesday, 12 December 2023.
- Carenage will compete against Morne Jaloux at 6:00Pm in Morne Jaloux
Here are the Results of recently played matches:
- North Stars Sports Club won the match against Christian strikers with the score of 12-1. The match was played for GFA division 2 on Monday, 11th December 2023 in Morne Jaloux.
- Belle Vue Rangers won the match against Mt. Horne with the score of 3-1. The match was conducted for GFA division 2 , group 1. The match had commenced at 6:00PM at Victoria Park .