Know here: Standings of Grenada Football Association Matches

The Standings of teams competing in Grenada Football Association Division 1 and Division 2 matches are declared. The association has also announced fixtures of upcoming matches and results of matches played recently.

The race for promotion to the GFA Premier League intensifies following the latest round of matches .

The standing of teams competing in Grenada Football Association Division 1 matches are as follows:

David’s FC stands at the top position with 16 points Shamrock SC stands second with 15 points Fontenoy United secures third position with 12 points RGPF FC – 11 Points SAFL – 9 points Eagles Superstrikers – 4 points

The standing of teams competing in the matches of Grenada Football Association Division 2:

GROUP 1

Honved stands first with 19 points Morne Jaloux Sports Club secures second position with 18 points Horne Sports Club stands third with 13 points Springs FC – 9 points Five stars – 6 points Carenage United – 3 points Belle vue rangers – 3 points

GROUP 2

Sunjets – 18 points North stars – 15 points Combined northerners – 11 points Class Herb roots – 8 points Christian strikers- 7 points Tempe All Blacks- 4 points Hampshire United – 0

Two (2) Division 1 games are scheduled for Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

Fontenoy United will compete against Shamrock SC at 6:00Pm in Beause Jour. Eagles Super strikers will compete against SAFL at 6:00PM in Rosehill.

One (1) game scheduled in Division 2 for Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

Carenage will compete against Morne Jaloux at 6:00Pm in Morne Jaloux

Here are the Results of recently played matches: