Grenada football matches schedule announced for December 9-10, 2023

Know here the schedule of Grenada football association matches for 9th and 10th December 2023 along with results of previous matches

The Grenada Football Association has announced the schedule of matches for Saturday, 09 December 2023 and Sunday, 10th December 2023.

The fixtures are as follows:

DIVISION 1

Eagles Super strikers will be competing against RGPF at 3:00 P.M at Rose Hill. David’s football club will be competing against Shamrock SC at 6:00 P.M at Victoria Park. SAFL will be competing against Fontenoy United at 8:00 P.M at Victoria Park.

DIVISION 2 : GROUP 1

Springs FC will be competing against Morne Jaloux at 6:00 P.M at Morne Jaloux.

The match fixtures of GFA Sandals National U-15 2023-24 for Saturday, 09 December 2023 are :

ZONE A

GBSS FC will be competing against Belle Vue Rangers at 2:00Pm in Roy St. John Playing Field. Eagles Superstrikers will be competing against Queens Park Rangers at 2:00PM in Plains.

3 matches are scheduled for Sunday, 10th December 2023 in the GFA Division 2.

DIVISION 2 : GROUP 1

Honved will compete against Five Stars at 4:00 P.M in Roy St. John playing field. Horne will compete against Belle Vue Rangers at 6:00P.M in Victoria Park.

DIVISION 2: GROUP 2

Tempe All Blacks will compete against Combined Northerners at 4:00pm in Queens park.

The results of matches played for GFA Division 1 and Division 2 on Wednesday,6th December 2023 are declared.

Match results:

GFA DIVISION 1

Fontenoy United won the match against St. Davids Football Club with the score of 2-1 . The match was played in Beause Jour at 6:00pm. SAFL won the match against RGPF Football Club with the score of 4-1 . The match had commenced at 6:00Pm in the Victoria park.

GFA DIVISION 2