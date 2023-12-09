Grenada football matches schedule announced for December 9-10, 2023

The Grenada Football Association has announced the schedule of matches for Saturday, 09 December 2023 and Sunday, 10th December 2023.
The fixtures are as follows:
DIVISION 1
- Eagles Super strikers will be competing against RGPF at 3:00 P.M at Rose Hill.
- David’s football club will be competing against Shamrock SC at 6:00 P.M at Victoria Park.
- SAFL will be competing against Fontenoy United at 8:00 P.M at Victoria Park.
DIVISION 2 : GROUP 1
- Springs FC will be competing against Morne Jaloux at 6:00 P.M at Morne Jaloux.
The match fixtures of GFA Sandals National U-15 2023-24 for Saturday, 09 December 2023 are :
ZONE A
- GBSS FC will be competing against Belle Vue Rangers at 2:00Pm in Roy St. John Playing Field.
- Eagles Superstrikers will be competing against Queens Park Rangers at 2:00PM in Plains.
3 matches are scheduled for Sunday, 10th December 2023 in the GFA Division 2.
DIVISION 2 : GROUP 1
- Honved will compete against Five Stars at 4:00 P.M in Roy St. John playing field.
- Horne will compete against Belle Vue Rangers at 6:00P.M in Victoria Park.
DIVISION 2: GROUP 2
- Tempe All Blacks will compete against Combined Northerners at 4:00pm in Queens park.
The results of matches played for GFA Division 1 and Division 2 on Wednesday,6th December 2023 are declared.
Match results:
GFA DIVISION 1
- Fontenoy United won the match against St. Davids Football Club with the score of 2-1 . The match was played in Beause Jour at 6:00pm.
- SAFL won the match against RGPF Football Club with the score of 4-1 . The match had commenced at 6:00Pm in the Victoria park.
GFA DIVISION 2
- Sunjets won the match against Tempe All Blacks with the score of 8-0 . The match had commenced at 6:00pm in Cutbert Peters Park.