Leeward Islands secures second position CWI Women’s T20 Champs, PM Drew extends greetings 

St. Kitts and Nevis: Leeward Islands Under-19 Team secured the second position in the CWI Rising Stars U-19 Women’s T20 Championships. In the tournament, the Kittitian and skipper of the team Jahzara Claxton won the Most Valuable Player Award, garnering huge appreciation.

On her achievement, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings and said that the nation is proud of its daughter. He also extended congratulations to the team for their outstanding performance and finishing the tournament in second position.

He said that the Claxton is the shining example to her peers and extended his full support to the sports sector in St Kitts and Nevis and the overall Caribbean. PM Drew added, ”I want to congratulate the Leeward Islands Under-19 Team for their outstanding performance in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Women’s T20 Championship. The team finished 2nd in the championship.”

Prime Minister Dr Drew also congratulated the members of the team from St. Kitts and Nevis – Jada Collis, Aliyah Weekes, Kayzg Boyles, Jcazenique Hodge, Zara Skerritt, Gabrielle Harrylall and the Captain, Jahzara Claxton, who was named the Tournament’s MVP.

Earlier this year, he appointed Jahzara as the Youth Board Member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee. She is a shining example to her peers.

Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also extended greetings for the team and the captain. He commended Sharlene Martin and Percy Daniel who served as Team Manager and Assistant Coach respectively, both of whom are from the Federation.

“Congratulations once again to the entire team. We continue to support your efforts.

Most Valuable Player (MVP). CONGRATULATIONS, JAHZARA CLAXTON, Captain and MVP Award of the Tournament, ”said the minister.

Jahzara Claxton’s outstanding tournament performance earned her the MVP award, with 11 wickets and 191 runs at an average of 42.75.