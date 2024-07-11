PM Terrance Drew emphasizes need of collaboration for sustainable future  

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the significance of collaboration for sustainable future where country thrives, people thrive during his address at St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized the significance of collaboration for sustainable future where country thrives, people thrive during his address at St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024.

On the second day, registration took place first in the event in overwhelming numbers and PM Drew extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Speaking at the summit, PM talked about the several aspects of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis, importance of connection and long-lasting network.

He asserted that the St Kitts and Nevis is on its way to become the first sustainable island state in the world and his administration has been working to achieve the agenda.

Emphasizing the significance of sustainability, he added that there is need of the sustainability for the betterment and prosperity of the people. Prime Minister noted, ”There is need of collaboration for sustainable future together where country thrives, most important people thrive.”

He further lauded the summit for being the first of its kind and added that theme is suitable for the sustainable island state growth and inclusive growth of the country. He said that the summit is the commitment to the path of the country towards prosperity.

“The first of its kind St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024 under them- Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate is more than just a gathering, it is testament to our shared vision of prosperity, partnerships and innovation.”

Appreciating the rich culture of the country, he expressed that he is proud of the heritage and tradition. He added that St. Kitts and Nevis is filled several success stories, and opportunities which will provide significant growth to the locals as well as investors.

Talking about the works of his administration, the prime minister expressed that since 2022, the country is on the path of sustainability and experienced significant transformation due to the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

He digs into the historical aspects of the CBI and said, ”It was established in forty years ago and played significant role in development.”

The Prime Minister added that since they came into office, the programme has gone through significant regulations and updates to enhance its integrity and effectiveness. “We are proud to say that our CBI Programme fosters transparency, and fulfill global standards.”

He said that the regulations have been made to enhance the efficiency of the programme, aiming to ensure its reputation.

“We have specifically criminalized the practices of the underselling, and in January 2023, we have imposed regulations for advertising aspects and due diligence requirements to meet the international standards of the citizenship.”

In addition to that, he stressed connections and collaborations and said that a sustainable future can be achieved with long-lasting networks.

Talking about the sugar industry, he cited that the industry has contributed significantly to the development and overall growth of St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that the country has the highest ranking in the Human Devlopment Index across the CARICOM.