Singers such as Burro Banton, Phyllis Dillon, Allan Hope and Asley Grub Cooper have inscribed the name of Jamaica on the list of several international hits. They have garnered immense popularity due to a unique blend of cultural and modern music.

Burro Banton

Born on December 27, 1956, in Kingston, Jamaica, Banton gained huge popularity in the mid-1980s and 1990s. He has been critically acclaimed for his anthem “Boom Wah Dis”. With his agreeable style, Banton turned out to be a great inspiration for many modern dancehall artists such as Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, and Elephant Man.

Starting in 1976, Banton first entered into a talent contest in Kingston and recorded earlier music, including Ranking Joe, Dillinger, Trinity, U Brown, and Ranking Trevor. He worked with the sound system called Black Hoover around 1979 and established his public reputation.

He further started work for Volcano, Stero Mars and the Kilamanjaro sound system through the mid and late 1980s. He was also featured with Super Cat and Nicodemus.

Banton further started working with Super Cat and Nicodemus in the 1990s, where he recorded his first hit named “Boom Wah Dis.” After a while, he recorded several hits such as “Washington Session”, “Tek a Set”, “Westmoreland Sensi”, and many more.

Phyllis Dillon OD

A Jamaica Rocksteady and reggae singer, Phyllis Dillon OD, was born on December 27, 1944 and died on April 15, 2004. She is known as the powerhouse of music, and she began singing in talent contests.

She recorded her first music for Duke Reid’s “Don’t Stay Away” in late 1966. It has been further described as “perhaps the finest female performance in Jamaican music.” After that, she also recorded numerous hits such as Make Me Yours”, Perry Como’s “Tulips and Heather,” The Grass Roots’ “Midnight Confessions,” and Stephen Stills’s “Love the One You’re With”.

Dilon has also been recognised for her mastery of the rocksteady sound. She was further popularised by American surf rock band The Ventures’ “Perfidia” in 1940. She was also regarded as one of the key singers during her time.

Allan Hope

Allan Hope was born on December 26, 1952, and is known for her professions, such as Jamaicaz Rastafari, dub poet, musician, actor, educator, and talk-show host. He has also developed two of Jamaica’s most popular radio programs such as The Cutting Edge and Stepping Razor.

Asley “Grub Cooper”

Born on December 26, 1990s, an established songwriter Cooper has given several international hits such as Rita Marley’s One Draw, Harambe, That’s The Way, and Love Iyah; and Fab 5’s All Night Party, Jamaican Woman, Mini Mini, Freeze, and Yu Safe.

He also played on American singer Johnny Nash’s album “I Can See Clearly Now.”