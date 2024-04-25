Jetlines A320 lands at RLB International Airport for first time from Toronto

Jetlines A320 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for the first time all the way from Toronto, Canada.

St Kitts and Nevis: Jetlines A320 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport for the first time all the way from Toronto, Canada. The airline arrived at St Kitts and Nevis with over 50 passengers and touched down about an hour after Global X came in from Miami.

Jetlines is a Canadian airline headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and operates scheduled and charter flights in the Americas and the Caribbean. The airline launched its inaugural flight on September 22, 2022, from Pearson International Airport, Toronto, to Calgary.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis has experienced a week of charter flights to St Kitts with the arrival of Miami-based Global X, which arrived on Tuesday morning from Miami on the A319 shortly after the departure of the other Miami birds. In addition to that, VIP 757 also departed for Miami on Tuesday morning after spending four nights in St Kitts, marking the expansion of the tourism sector.

The airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis has been experiencing growth with the arrival of several airlines from across the globe in 2023. The airline has been providing great opportunities for the locals as well as the small business holders.

