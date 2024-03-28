Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 lands at St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The aircraft, also known as 9Y-BAH or BW280 has arrived on the short hop over Antigua.

The flight arrived in St Kitts and Nevis to provide additional service during the cricket championships which were held recently. The service from the leading regional airline connected Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, and St Kitts with its non-stop five times weekly flights.

Caribbean Airlines started its service to St Kitts and Nevis on July 24, 2023, aiming to enhance its connection in the Caribbean region. The flight operates five times weekly which is on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with a 680-seat capacity.

The service was started under the “Welcome Home” campaign of the airline which aimed to expand the network in several tourism-leading destinations. During the launch of the inaugural flight to St Kitts and Nevis, CEO Garvin Medera noted that the expansion is aimed at providing more convenient and enhanced travel options for the people of the Caribbean.

At the launch, the PM of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew also expressed pleasure and greeted the aircraft and its passengers. He said that the regional travel links of the country would be enhanced with the launch of the service. It would foster collaboration in the airlift sector and promote their path towards sustainable economic growth.

Further, the aircraft 737 MAX 8 is known for its prominent facilities and has added another layer of seamless travel options for St Kitts and Nevis. The aircraft only landed during cricket time in St Kitts and Nevis to provide seamless travelling to the passengers.

The aircraft was launched in November 2021 and touched down at Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago. The airline also received more Max 8 aircraft, which have been added to its fleet.

Lastly, the aircraft landed at St Kitts in August 2023 during the six matches from across the West Indies. The flight arrived with Global X cargo during the Caribbean Premier League.