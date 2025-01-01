Bahamas Hill Road explosion leaves five severely injured

Police said a gas company employee and five others were severely injured in an explosion on Baillou Hill Road South, caused by a clogged gas line.

Bahamas: The house on the Baillou Hill Road South exploded on Tuesday and injured a several employees of the gas company by burning their faces and parts of their body. A person who was servicing at the home sustained burns to his entire body and the areas of the face.

In addition, a passenger in the gas truck also faced circumstances as he suffered burns to his face and hands. The police official investigated the incident and the site to determine the reason behind the explosion but failed to find any relevant information about the cause.

According to the police officials, the incident was quite sudden and caused major injuries to the passengers and employees of the company in the Baillou Hill Road. 25-year-old police added that during his work at the home as he was servicing and suddenly, he observed a clog in the gas line.

The police noted that the clog in the gas line caused the massive explosion and turned the entire estate into ashes. The driver rushed towards the gas line, and he managed to shut off the gas truck’s main gas line.

With their immediate response, they also succeeded in preventing further damage. However, the burning of the body areas of the people caused chaos among the citizens and shocked the entire areas.

As per the reports, the employees of the gas company and five other people who were present in the housing during the explosion were injured. Police noted that the injured people identified as 37-year-old woman, 17-year-old make and six-year-old boy who were present in the house and sustained severe injuries during the burns.

Other injured individuals were a 68-year-old male, and a 57-year-old female were also discovered in the burning site. These people also suffered burns and leg injuries due to the incident. The severe victims were rushed to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services for medical treatment.