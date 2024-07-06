Jamaica: Rescue mission is active to rescue 11 missing fishermen.

Jamaica: The authorities of Jamaica are putting continued efforts into a search and rescue mission to find missing fishermen who left the coast of Saint Andrew in their boats. The rescue operation was launched on Thursday, 04 July, to find eleven fishermen who were missing with their three boats. All the fishermen left for the Morant Cays island, after which they went missing.

As per the information provided about the rescue case of missing fishermen, they all left the coast from the Cow Bay area of Saint Andrew, Jamaica. They all left in their three canoe-type vessels for the Morant Cays island on Saturday, 29 June. It is said that the fishermen were scheduled to come back on Tuesday, 02 July, but they never returned.

The details of the three boats are shared, among which one was a red, white, and blue fishing vessel named Blessing. Meanwhile, the other two fishing boats were named Prayer Warrior and Prayer Warrior Two, which were coloured in green and burgundy shades. The boats are also missing with the fishermen which is being traced by the authorities to find the missing group.

The search and rescue mission to find the missing fishermen is operated by the Maritime Air and Cyber Command, which is a unit under the Jamaica Defence Force. The action was taken by the responsible team from the Jamaica Defence Force after receiving the information of the missing group. The report was registered to the authorities by the families of the fishermen after they failed to arrive home and were also out of contact.

The officials of the Jamaica Defence Force mentioned in their statement that the team is actively working to search and rescue the fishermen and take them back home. The team is using the required assets in the operation. It is said that a helicopter from the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing is deployed along with offshore patrol vessels from the Coast Guard unit dedicated to the mission.

The Jamaica Defence Force released numbers, 876-926-8121 extension 4004-6 or 876-836 1216, to contact the Maritime Air and Operations Centre amid a rescue mission to find fishermen. The officials are urging the people and others around the coasts to provide information to the authorities if they collect any clues related to the operation.