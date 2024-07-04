Hurricane Warning discontinued for Jamaica as Beryl moves away

A Hurricane Warning has been discontinued for Jamaica as Beryl begins to move away from the island nation, impacting several sections with high-intensity wind and heavy rainfall

Jamaica: A Hurricane Warning has been discontinued for Jamaica as Beryl begins to move away from the island nation, impacting several sections with high-intensity wind and heavy rainfall. However, the Flash Flood Watch is still in effect and runs through Thursday at 5:00 am due to the chances of flooding in low-lying areas.

At 10: 00 pm on Wednesday, the location of the centre of Hurricane Beryl was near latitude 18.0 degrees North and longitude 79.2 degrees West. The location is about 100km which is approx 65 miles south-southwest of Negril Point in Jamaica.

With the passing of Hurricane Beryl, the maximum sustained winds will also gradually decrease as currently it is near 215 km/h with higher gusts. However, the storm would remain of Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and it would develop further weakness in the coming days.

Now, Jamaica has come out of the zone of the eye of Beryl and storm surge is no longer posing a threat to the coastal areas of the island, leading to the discontinuation of the warning. However, the heavy rainfall and wind force affected several sections of Jamaica and enhanced the chances of flash flooding.

Damage has still been recorded by the authorities at several sections with the roof of the passenger boarding pier of Norman Manley International Airport. Downing of the trees, and falling down of utility pole have been damaged by Hurricane Beryl, causing disruption for the citizens.

Currently, the situation is under control and there are chances that the rising water levels could impact the coastal areas of southwestern parishes. While Beryl will remain in the vicinity of the island due to the advisory that has been issued for all craft operations to remain in port until sea conditions return to normal.

The Hurricane Season began in the Caribbean region on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024. It is also predicted to remain hyper active as round 20 hurricanes and tropical storms have been named by the met service.