Skeletal remains in Portland Cottage believed to be of missing fisherman

Jamaica: The skeletal remains were discovered along the Jackson Bay Beach of Portland Cottage in Clarendon, a parish in the southern part of Jamaica, on Sunday, 4 February, and are assumed to be of a 30-year-old fisherman who has been missing since January month of this year.

As per the reports, the missing fisherman has been out of contact since 11 January after he took a taxi at Rocky Point. Since that day, the fisherman never returned back home, for which his family filed a missing report to the police.

It is mentioned that after a long time of unsuccessful efforts to find the missing fisherman, his relatives and family conducted a search, which eventually led them along the Jackson Bay beach. On the beach of Portland Cottage, they discovered partial skeletal remains of a human with a shirt of dark colour and black jeans. A foot was also discovered a few meters away from the rest of the discovery, which was with white sneakers.

According to the statement of the police department, the assumption that the skeletal remains found in Portland Cottage being of the missing fisherman arose on the basis of belief in his father. The Father of the missing fisherman identified the belongings recovered with the skeletal remains and said to be his son.

The officers of the police department are continuing the investigation and inquiring after the latest findings. The police officers can come to any conclusion only after solid proof, which can be the forensic reports. If the reports of skeletal remaining found to be of the missing fisherman, then the missing report will be turned into another murder case; otherwise, police officers need to find the identity of the victim who was murdered in the region.

People of the communities around the island nation and residents of Portland Cottage are sharing their worries about safety and security with their opinions after learning about the case of skeletal remains and the missing fisherman.

People are saying, “What is happening in here? A man has been missing for a month, and now he has been found dead and that too by her family members. And why these taxi drivers are found involved all the time nowadays in every other crime? Maybe this time taxi driver can be innocent, but still, he needs to be under the radar of the police.”

People also said, “It is always amazing that relatives know where to look actually. After all he did leave in a taxi. The family must know a lot about him, which is good but rare in the new world. We can just hope the man is safe, but it all depends on the real evidence.”