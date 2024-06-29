Six females missing from Homestead Place of Safety in Jamaica

Six female wards of Jamaica have been reported missing from the Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill located in St Andrew

Jamaica: Six female wards of Jamaica have been reported missing from the Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill located in St Andrew. The missing report was issued on Friday as the authorities have asked for assistance from the citizens in order to find those girls.

The missing incident of the girls has been reported after the checks were being made around the facility by the Stony Hill Police. The authorities added that there are no reports of the missing from the families of the girls and people in the Place of Safety have no clue about the incident.

In addition to that, the mode of the dress at the time the girls went missing is unknown and the police officials have started the search operation with the photos of the girls. According to the police, checks were also being made around the facility when the girls’ absence was noted.

However, the officials have not received any report and said that the search is ongoing and the investigation on the matter has also been launched. As per them, the photos have been spread across the nearby community and other police stations to find those girls as speculations have also been raised about the kidnapping cases.

The checks started at about 3: 15 am on Friday when the Stony Hill police stated that the place had been checked properly but, they did not find any clue about the missing and the kidnapping.

The girls have been identified as 15-year-old Nicola Martin, 17-year-old Ashley Wilson, 15-year-old Gilisa Spence, 14-year-old Jada Nephew, 14-year-old Oshana Sinclair and 15-year-old Shanique Todd.

The police officials announced the emergency number 119 for the contact and stated that people could be informed about the location of the missing girls at the nearest police station.

The police officials added,”Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the six girls is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.”