Jamaica: Mother loses her son to drowning on occasion of Mother’s Day

On the auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day, tragedy struck the mother in Jamaica after she lost his 29-year-old son to drowning

Jamaica: On the auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day, tragedy struck the mother in Jamaica after she lost his 29-year-old son to drowning. The incident occurred in the Rio Minho in Clarendon on Sunday when her son who is said to be of unsound mind went to the river and was killed.

The 29-year-old victim was identified as Demar Cole, whose body was found by the police near the May Pen Bridge. The May Pen police were alerted by the residents of the community who said that there was a body floating in the river at about 9: 00 am.

The boy was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff and doctor. Cole was further identified by her mother who said that this year’s Mother’s Day brought the lifetime sadness in her life, it is her gift by the god.

Her mother named Sonia Jones added that her son has been suffering from mental illness since 2012 which has killed him at once. She added that if this was supposed to happen, then she could do nothing, her son had gone, and she couldn’t have him back now.

Jones further noted that her son was not supposed to visit the river, but it happened and the tragedy struck them, so she is accepting the fact. She expressed that the police informed her that they found her son down by the river, but he did not normally go to the river, so she is wondering what really happened.

Talking about the process of God, she mentioned that it is a god who gave birth, and it is a god who took away the life, so it was his time, she could not do anything about it. She said,” All I can do is mourn, but I am still thanking God for giving me such a beautiful son, He is the life giver and life taker, I am not protesting against it.”

She remembered that her son was all set to celebrate his 30th birthday later this month.

The police officials launched a probe into the matter and said that the investigation would take place at the nearby places of the river to determine how it happened.