Investment Gateway Summit 2024: Day 3, blend of Sustainable Development, Investment and Cultural insight

The historical event of Investment Gateway Summit 2024 moved on to Day 3 of the exquisite five-day summit that was focused on sustainable development and environmental responsibilities. The day was packed with various panel discussions, workshops related to sustainable investment and initiatives for green energy.

Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment, addressed the attendees on July 12, initiating the third day of the summit. Dr. Douglas in his speech, highlighted the importance of the islands’ sustainable development and citizenship. He stated that Sustainable Investment is the foundation to an Economic Progress.

His session was focussed on the theme “Sustainable Investment and the Pathway to Economic Development.” He even appreciated the remarkable team back from 2010 for their dedication and initiatives towards the sustainable explorations on Nevis.

Following this, the session was addressed by Stanley Jacobs of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) regarding the exploration of different thrilling prospects of Investment in St. Kitts and Nevis including Real Estates, Technology and Innovation, the agricultural and healthcare sectors.

Dr Joyelle Clarke, the Minister of Sustainable Development addressed the opportunity to invest in the green energy stating, “Invest in Green Energy, Invest in Clean Energy,” thus, emphasizing on the significance of investment practices that are environmentally friendly.

The day provided with several chances for interaction and establishing networks and connections, exploring the variety of exhibition offered by the IGS2024. The ambiance was filled with the bumble of attendees engaging in meaningful conversations and discussions, uncovering ideas and opportunities for cut-edge developments.

The sessions were followed by the cultural presentation of a captivating dance performance revolving the theme, “Mother Earth is Dying.” This was a marvellous showcase of expressive moves and a piteous storytelling quoting the urgency of environmental awareness and necessary preservation.

The attendees later onboarded for a unique guided tour of the Caribelle Batik and Old Road Rum, to be a witness of the fiddled artistry of batik making, gaining knowledge about the traditional craft that depicts the vibrant colours of the nation.

The other phase of the tour took the attendees to the Old Road Rum, where they exhibited the rich history and production techniques of the Kittitian Rum. This tour enriched the global attendees with the extravagant insights into the Kittitian culture, craftmanship and the rich heritage.

The curtain for Day 3 was put down with an exclusive Gala Dinner, under the aegis of the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, where the PM addressed the participants extending a warm welcome and greeting every attendee from across the globe.

Overall, the third day of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 underscored the significance of sustainable development, and a blend of opportunities for networking and connections, knowledge sharing, and cultural enrichment to uphold the vibrant culture and opportunities put forth by St. Kitts and Nevis.