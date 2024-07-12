Day 3 Highlights: IGS 2024 put focus on Sustainable Agenda, Hundreds Gathered

As the third day at the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 begins, the hundreds of the people have gathered again for enhancing collaborations and networks today at St. Kitts Marriott Resort

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the third day at the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 begins, the hundreds of the people have gathered again for enhancing collaborations and networks today at St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The third day has been featuring numerous exclusive activities such as speeches and presentations from the officials of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis including Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister- Dr Denzil Douglas, Sustainability Minister- Joyelle Clarke, and Public Utility- Konris Maynard.

The focus of their speeches and presentations have mainly focused on the sustainability agenda of St. Kitts and Nevis and the significance of the green energy. The three of them talked about investment in green energy and said that this is the key to the sustainability mission of the country.

Denzil Douglas started the event

The third event was kickstarted by the Minister Dr Denzil Douglas who touched the several aspects, developmental projects and green energy transition of St. Kitts and Nevis. He said that the sustainable agenda will be paved with several important steps including the investment in green energy.

He noted, ”The gap of green energy transitioning to green energy is a key component of our sustainable investment strategy, and this is because we are committed to reduce our carbon footprint.”

In addition to that, he also talked about the education sector and other significant prospects of the collaboration, noting that St Kitts and Nevis is helping businesses to thrive, enhancing delivery of services and opening new avenues for economic advancement.

Joyelle Clarke urged the investors to invest in Green Energy

Minister Clarke urged the attendees to invest in Green Energy and said that this is the right way to enhance the sustainable goals. She cited,” The sustainability transition, it demands the reskilling, the upskilling and the retooling of our people to support their transition to an evolving, climate centric workforce.”

She said that they are crafting opportunities for every citizen to have equitable and fair access to green financing or small business development.



Minister Konris Maynard also delivered presentation on the sustainable and green initiatives

The day has further move forward to the culture presentation of the Dance Performance of the group who performed calypso beats with the song “Mother Earth is Dying”. The performers were wearing white and black dress with a small drapes of Madras around skirts.

The panel discussion has also taken place on the topic “Due Diligence” and the significance of the AI prospects.

Further, updates are in the progress.