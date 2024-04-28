International Airport Project Update: Work on Runway 15 progressing rapidly in Dominica

The work on runway 15 of the International Airport Project of Dominica has been progressing rapidly as it is going to be a predominant landing and take-off area.

Roseau, Dominica: The work on runway 15 of the International Airport Project of Dominica has been progressing rapidly as it is going to be a predominant landing and take-off area. The insights on the construction work were provided by CEO- Samuel Johnson who outlined major aspects including design adjustments and the excavation process.

Starting from runway 15, he cited that swift progress has been happening at the site of the international airport as it will help the smooth landing of the aircraft from both directions. He said, ”The runway is designed to enable landing and take off in both directions, that’s why there is a touchdown zone on both sides.”

CEO added that because of the winds, they expect 95% of the time, their landing will be from runway 15, so a lot of the work has been focused on the clearing of this area. “The focus has also been put on the alignment and working towards the end of the runway.”

Talking about the excavation process, he outlined that a lot of culvert work is going on right now at the site, so by the time that is done, some of the excavation from the terminal will be going toward the backfilling in some areas.

He also showcased some of the samples of the culverts and said, “There is a lot of excavation work that has to be done as all the area needs to be cleared and the culverts will be developed to handle the water at the site.”

On the parallel taxiway, the CEO showcased the area that will handle both the runway and the parallel taxiway which will give the airport much more capacity.

“You can have aircraft pull away from the boarding bridges and wait for the take-off while others land and utilize the same boarding bridges. So that way you can have quicker rotation, ”he explained.

Samuel Johnson further talked about the two other areas such as quarry sites in Anzime and Crapo Hall that will be constructed at the site. Notably, the areas will be developed to provide additional field material and aggregate in support of the project.

In addition to that, the project manager for Montreal Management Consultants Enterprise (MMCE) Cal Murad shared insights about the local workers who are working at the site of the international airport of Dominica.

Over 40% of employees on the international Airport Project are Dominicans and the local workers are bringing their skills and expertise to the project. Project Manager added that they are making a valuable contribution to the development of this important infrastructure project.

He said, ”Today we are 500 plus people on site in which 210 locals, we are talking about a bit more than 40% and that’s good.”

As project progresses more opportunities will become available for local employees at the peak point of the progress of the project. “We are talking about 1500 people, out of which 600 will be Dominicans.”

MMCE said that the company has employed a number of Dominicans on key projects across the island.