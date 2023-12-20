Work on primary runway of International Airport commences: PM Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: Work has commenced on the primary runway of the International Airport in Dominica. Speaking at the press conference, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that the runway will be of great benefit to the nation’s needs in terms of travel and mobility.

While sharing an update on the international airport project, PM Skerrit said that the work on the international airport has rapidly advanced over the past months. The project has now entered into a phase where the focus will be given to its runway.

He said,” We are now entering a phase where you will begin to see focus on the runway as the work is commencing on the primary runway which will be utilized for both take-off and landing.”

PM Skerrit added that the arrival of a shipment of construction equipment earlier this year has paced up the mobilization work of the project. Since then, the clearance of a 500-acre site and the development of roads have been completed. Various oil disposal sites are also complete.

“Mobilization is about 99 percent advanced with the completion of accommodations, offices, workshops, storage facilities, utilities, and the concrete mixing plant,” said the prime minister.

The asphalt mixing plant and the crushers are currently being worked on.

Talking about geotechnical work, PM Skerrit added that the work commenced on this area of the construction last year and is currently focusing on earthworks. Besides this, more than 60 percent work on the 600 planned boreholes has been completed.

Sharing an update on the waterways, Prime Minister Skerrit asserted that up to five major culverts will be installed to ensure the safe management of the waterways. He said, ”A key component of platform development is the management of the water and waterways on the site. To this end, up to five major culverts have been identified to ensure that this will be done safely.”

On the designing of the terminal, he noted that the major design updates requested for the terminal building have been made and these updates are in response to feedback received from the review session conducted with the International Air Transport Association and American Airlines.

PM Skerrit cited,” The main changes we provide are related to increased capacity as well as the flexibility of apron parking. Changes were also made within the terminal to increase the capacity of the gate sitting areas in the departure lounge to improve both the arrival and departing passengers’ experience.”

He asserted that the government of Dominica is continuously meeting with major airlines and keeping them updated about the project’s development as well as the development at the Douglas Charles Airport.

Most recently, the government has held discussions with executives of air cargo providers, Amerijet and Global X to review the cargo handling prospect as well as to explore the capabilities of the soon-completed Douglas Charles extension.

While expressing pleasure on the progress, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that the advancement on the construction work of the project is quite satisfying. He said that the government is positive about the potential of the project in driving and sustaining the economy of Dominica.

He said,” The international airport is among several major projects in the works for Dominica, which we all know have the potential to transform and sustain our country’s economy.”