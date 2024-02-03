Over 300 Dominicans directly employed at International Airport site: PM Skerrit

Roseau, Dominica: Over 300 local citizens of Dominica were directly employed on the construction site of the much-awaited International Airport Project.

Speaking during the local radio show on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared the data and said that the numbers of employment are increasing as they’re still looking for additional workmen and women.

Talking about the construction, PM Skerrit added that the work on the international airport project is progressing satisfactorily and is on schedule.

He added that besides direct employment, the project also provides indirect jobs to the people from the purchase of cement, construction materials, food items, agriculture items, and diesel. All of these entities and insurance companies have been benefiting from the international airport project.

Outlining the details, PM Skerrit said that the people are coming out of the Wesley to work on the construction site of the airport. “Some of them come from out of the area, and some of them found places to rent in Wesley to work on the construction site, so we are happy that work is ongoing satisfactory and at a great pace.”

He also announced that the first look of the runway of the airport will be unveiled by the end of this year as a lot of excavation and cutting fields have been taking place on the site. He cited, ”By the end of this year, one will appreciate what the runway looks like, as when you go there, you will find that a lot of excavation has been taking place, which is progressing.”

Further, he shed light on the amount of the investments which will be used at several phases for the construction of the airport. The prime minister noted that there is a need to purchase cement worth US$20M, and that is not to mix concrete but just to mix it with the soil for compacting.

“Now, you can imagine how much cement we will need for the construction of the runway, construction of the buildings, and all that as just of compacting, we have to spend an excess of US$20M on cement.”

Besides this, the government of Dominica has started making payments to the people who were displaced from the construction site. Prime Minister Skerrit added that this week, the government had made payments of some $15M and expressed pleasure with becoming able to make payments.

He said that they had compensated the vast majority of the people on the site, which included people who asked them to build homes instead of cash, the people who accepted only cash, and those who accepted cash and land swaps.

“These issues are significant, and as we get the money, we are happy that we make payments. This is a lot of money, as you can imagine; we make a payment of $15M in the Village of West alone this week, ”said the prime minister.

Along with that, Prime Minister Skerrit also talked about the expansion of Douglas Charles Airport and said that the government has been spending a significant amount of money on its expansion. The investment is made at the same time to sustain American Airlines, as when it rains, it is very difficult to land.