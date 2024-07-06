InterCaribbean Airways awarded the best in Cabin Crew services

The InterCaribbean airways has been honoured as Caribbean’s leading cabin crew at the 2024 world Travel Awards. The Airlines shared this news on their official Facebook page honouring their achievement.

The World Travel Awards annually recognise the best in worldwide travel and tourism. The 2024 ceremony, held at the magnificent Sandals St Vincent, brought together the industry’s finest to honour achievements across all categories. This event recognised the airline’s exceptional commitment to customer service and in-flight hospitality.

Reportedly, the airlines have achieved this award for the second consecutive year depicting the dedication of the staff members. The airlines staff is recognised for providing exemplary services in a luxury environment. Trevor Sadler, The CEO of InterCaribbean airlines also stated that,

“Winning this award for the second-year running is a testament to the consistent dedication and professionalism of our cabin crew. Their dedication to offering outstanding service and authentic Caribbean hospitality has once again been recognised on a global scale.”

The airline commended their whole crew for their commitment to quality, as well as its customers for their trust and support. As per reports, this achievement has made the airlines stand out among the finest airlines in the travel industry.

Reportedly, the airline regularly trains their staff to provide personalized attention, cultural hospitality, multilingual support, comfort and safety to their passengers. The continuous professional training and development of the staff ensures a seamless experience.

The InterCaribbean airlines was established in 1991, with the dedication to provide unmatched services and operation. Since its launch the InterCaribbean airlines have extended their service destinations to multiple Caribbean countries including Antigua, The Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and many more.

Sources further stated that the InterCaribbean Airways is planning to improve its cabin service significantly, ensuring that passengers continue to have a positive in-flight experience. Apparently, this achievement depicts the airline’s commitment to innovation and excellence is vital to its operations.