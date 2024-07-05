Caribbean urgently needs climate financing reforms for resilience approach: PM Skerrit 

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized that the Caribbean urgently needs climate financing reforms not just to rebuild after storms, but to build more resilient infrastructure, roads, electricity, water and homes

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized that the Caribbean urgently needs climate financing reforms not just to rebuild after storms, but to build more resilient infrastructure, roads, electricity, water and homes.

Speaking during his address to Dominicans, he outlined the consequences faced by the small island developing states due to the climate change. He called themselves “victim of the global climate crisis” and added, ”The reality is that we are not the cause of the global climate crisis, but we are the victims of it.”

Prime Minister Skerrit addressed the nation after the hurricane hit hard to the southeast Caribbean region, causing massive devastation to the lives and the properties. He demanded proper resources from the global world and noted that they are not the cause of the damages faced by the island nations such as St Vincent, Grenada, Union Island and Jamaica.

Climate Change rising cost of living: PM Skerrit

During his address, he outlined several aspects and the impact of climate change on the lives of the people in the small island states. He said that the increasing number of hurricanes and their ferocity do not just cause fear, damage and loss of life, but they are also making life more expensive.

While explaining the matter, PM Dr Skerrit added that the country has experienced surge in the rates of the property in the recent year and so do the rents of the houses, all because of the storms and climate change.

He further talked about the rise in the prices of goods and services and added that the natural calamities are behind all these things.

With frequent storms and hurricane, the insurance became more expensive which also included the insurance for goods that travel from across the globe in Dominica. This has further led to hike the insurance for the container ships that transport those goods and for the seaports and airports used to transport the goods.

Further, the goods and products are to be sold in Dominica with higher rate, added the prime minister.

He further shed light on the impact of climate change on the rise of the prices of food and other agricultural systems. PM Skerrit added that the climate change has been causing droughts and waterlogging crops in the region, increasing the prices of wheat, sugar, corn, rice and other basic products.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit held climate change the reason behind the rising cost of living and asked, ”What are we to do about it as a small country with limited resources.”

Demands Proper Climate Financial Reforms for Caribbean Region

Prime Minister Skerrit added that the climate financing will not only be for the rebuilding of the islands after the destruction caused by any calamity, but it should also be for the overall development of the region.

He breaks down the points and explained where the climate financing reforms could be used in the Caribbean region.

Firstly, the financing will be used to build more resilient infrastructure for mitigating the impact of climate change, as per the prime minister. Secondly, it would also be used to address the insurance concerns and mitigate the issues related to the cost of living.

Thirdly, he asserted that the reforms will be used to redouble the efforts of the government in agriculture to make the countries more food secure, aiming to make countries rely on themselves.

For the building of the energy systems to allow the region to generate electricity in the communities so that the storms could not pose threats to the power, outlined by prime minister.

On the fifth point, he mentioned that there is a need for an emergency management team that could respond quickly even to the most remote places after a storm. Further, work should also be done to address the cost and availability of insurance at the regional and international levels.

He further encouraged the communities to be prepared for the forthcoming hurricane season as Beryl was the first for this season. PM Skerrit noted, ”We should work to strengthen our roofs and clearing the drainage paths.”

Notably, the government is all set to organize nationwide cleanups to clean the drainage gutters in the coming weeks.

He put focus to set and pursue ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption, leading to cleaner and more sustainable energy systems. He also demanded participation of the youth in the climate action and hold the developed countries accountable.