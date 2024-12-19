Tragic Accident: Vessel crashes into ferry in India, claiming 13 lives

The accident took place on Wednesday evening at around 4:00 pm creating a havoc near Juhu beach and Gateway of India.

A tragic boat accident at Gateway of India in Mumbai has shaken Indians as it claimed 13 lives and injuring approximately 100 others.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening at around 4:00 pm creating a havoc near Juhu beach and Gateway of India. The accident took place as a speedboat forcefully collided with a ferry.

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, which is another popular destination among tourists.

Divers present at the coast stated the incident as one of the most horrific in their entire lives. According to sources, the eyewitnesses at the incident stated that people were crying and screaming for help.

Vessel crashes into ferry in India According to reports, those affected from the accident were immediately moved to hospitals for treatment. A young girl, however, was the one who was most affected as she was seen motionless in water because water entered her lungs.

However, those present at the site saved the life of the young girl as they performed chest compressions on her and helped her breathe again.

Indian Authorities made Life Jackets mandatory for Boat riders

This is to be noted that those involved in the accident were not wearing life jackets, further making recovery efforts more threatening and causing more fatalities.

Considering this, the Indian authorities made mandatory for all the passengers to wear life jackets during boat rides at the tourist site. While this was announced, public also suggested for teaching the boat drivers, the proper use of life jackets.

Live video of the accident

A social media user shared the video of accident on his social media where he stated that he was recording the video thinking that the speedboat is performing stunts, however he was stunned to see it hitting the ferry.

LATEST UPDATE | Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, 101 Rescued 🇮🇳



A tragic #boataccident occurred near Mumbai's Butcher Island when a Navy #boat collided with the 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at 3:55 pm. Here are the key updates:



- Death Toll: 13 people have lost their lives,… https://t.co/LRIOYdetzS pic.twitter.com/WeXBAwr8he — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) December 18, 2024

“To my disbelief and shock, one of the speedboat’s passengers was flying into air and crashed on the deck of the ferry just beside me,” the user said.

First responders recalls horrific situation

One of the first responders, who survived the accident stated that they saw a motionless body on the ferry deck which. They called that the body was severely mutilated and they were not even able to give it a sight.

Vessel crashes into ferry in India

Indians reaction to Boat Accident in Mumbai

Many Indians have come ahead addressing the incident on social media, where they stated that safety is given least priority in India.

“Safety is least thought of in India. Many such ferry now a days have life jacket as just a show piece . Passengers are also at fault for not wearing life jacket. Navy is also at fault for ridiculous non-professional behavior. Ferry administration for not taking safety protocols seriously,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “Death comes easily in India because the life is cheaper! Whether you stay at home or go out, death could easily find its way to you. I've been to Elephanta caves many times but next time won't be the same!”