7 Airlines announce dedicated flights to Dominica for World Creole Music Festival 2024

Dominica: Several airlines have announced a dedicated flight schedule connecting Dominica to other Caribbean islands and the USA in light of the upcoming World Creole Music Festival.

A total of ‘7’ airlines have announced their services to Dominica, during the festive season. These include major airlines such as InterCaribbean Airways, American Airlines, Silver Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Winair, LIAT 20, and Sunrise Airways.

The flight schedule from different airlines includes servicing destinations from Saint Lucia, Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, Miami, Puerto Rico, and more. The tickets for the same could be booked from the official website of the airlines, according to the passenger's needs.

The flights will be offered for the music festival which will be taking place from 25th to 27th October 2024 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. However, visitors looking for a more immersive and authentic experience of the Creole culture could participate in the two-week cultural celebration, which will start from 21st October to 1st November.

The hype for the Music Festival is growing tremendously, and music enthusiasts wanting to have a taste of cultural hype are eager to travel to Dominica to experience the celebration.

INTERCARIBBEAN AIRLINES

Barbados > Dominica

Saint Lucia > Dominica

British Virgin Islands > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES

Trinidad > Dominica

Barbados > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

WINAIR

St Maarten > Dominica

British Virgin Islands > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

Martinique > Dominica

LIAT 20

Antigua > Dominica

Barbados > Dominica

St Kitts > Dominica

St Lucia > Dominica

SUNRISE AIRWAYS

Saint Lucia > Dominica

St Kitts > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Miami > Dominica

This flight will operate 3 Days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Puerto Rico (SJU) > Dominica

The flight will operate 6 days a week.

The World Creole Festival is notably one of the most celebrated music festivals of Dominica, where several international artists hone the stage with their enchanting musical performances, non-stop dancing, and more.

This year the event will feature several artists and some of the top performers including Rotimi, Valiant, Nadia Baston, TK International, Extasy Band, and many more. The tickets for the event are set at a price of EC$ 450, however, this price is available for a limited time and interested personalities should grab the opportunity soon.