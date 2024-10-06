7 Airlines announce dedicated flights to Dominica for World Creole Music Festival 2024

A total of ‘7’ airlines have announced their services to Dominica, during the festive season.

6th of October 2024

Dominica: Several airlines have announced a dedicated flight schedule connecting Dominica to other Caribbean islands and the USA in light of the upcoming World Creole Music Festival

A total of ‘7’ airlines have announced their services to Dominica, during the festive season. These include major airlines such as InterCaribbean Airways, American Airlines, Silver Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Winair, LIAT 20, and Sunrise Airways. 

The flight schedule from different airlines includes servicing destinations from Saint Lucia, Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, Miami, Puerto Rico, and more. The tickets for the same could be booked from the official website of the airlines, according to the passenger's needs.

The flights will be offered for the music festival which will be taking place from 25th to 27th October 2024 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. However, visitors looking for a more immersive and authentic experience of the Creole culture could participate in the two-week cultural celebration, which will start from 21st October to 1st November. 

The hype for the Music Festival is growing tremendously, and music enthusiasts wanting to have a taste of cultural hype are eager to travel to Dominica to experience the celebration.

INTERCARIBBEAN AIRLINES

Barbados > Dominica

Saint Lucia > Dominica

British Virgin Islands > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES

Trinidad > Dominica

Barbados > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

WINAIR

St Maarten > Dominica

British Virgin Islands > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

Martinique > Dominica

LIAT 20 

Antigua > Dominica

Barbados > Dominica

St Kitts > Dominica

St Lucia > Dominica

SUNRISE AIRWAYS

Saint Lucia > Dominica

St Kitts > Dominica

Antigua > Dominica

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Miami > Dominica

This flight will operate 3 Days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

SILVER AIRWAYS

Puerto Rico (SJU) > Dominica

The flight will operate 6 days a week.

The World Creole Festival is notably one of the most celebrated music festivals of Dominica, where several international artists hone the stage with their enchanting musical performances, non-stop dancing, and more. 

This year the event will feature several artists and some of the top performers including Rotimi, Valiant, Nadia Baston, TK International, Extasy Band, and many more. The tickets for the event are set at a price of EC$ 450, however, this price is available for a limited time and interested personalities should grab the opportunity soon.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Jayhan Odlum Smith
News

Saint Lucian swimmer Jayhan Odlum Smith selected for Paris Olympics 2024

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Laventille man Shot dead in Port of Spain
Caribbean

Laventille man Shot dead in Port of Spain

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Jamaica: Police official shoots man during speed chase, netizens demand probe
News

Jamaica: Police official shoots man during speed chase, netizens demand p...

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Massive forest fire ravages Coral Harbour Road, fisherman bears loss of thousands of dollars  
News

Massive forest fire ravages Coral Harbour Road, fisherman bears loss of t...

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Small business onwers benefited in Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival
News

Small business onwers benefited in Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Man lost $5150 with other valuables in Manzanilla robbery.
Trinidad and Tobago

Man loses $5150 cash and other valuables in Manzanilla robbery

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

Investigation active on robbery in new Port of Spain food place.
Trinidad and Tobago

Investigation active on robbery in new Port of Spain food place

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024

HSM Motors to resume operations in phases today following destruction of 15 luxury vehicles
News

HSM Motors to resume operations in phases today following destruction of...

Sunday, 6th Oct 2024