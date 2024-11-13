KLM Royal Dutch announces new route connecting Guyana and Netherlands

The service is considered as an ultimate expansion of its network into the intercontinental region, offering enhanced connectivity between the two regions.

Guyana: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced a new route of Guyana with a service of flights from Netherlands on Wednesday. Starting June 4, 2025, the airline is scheduled to operate two weekly flights every Wednesday and Saturday, connecting Europe and Caribbean through air service.

The service is considered as an ultimate expansion of its network into the intercontinental region, offering enhanced connectivity between the two regions. The aircraft Airbus 330-200 will be used for the operation of the flights while providing modern and advanced space to the travellers seeking to visit Guyana from Europe.

The aircraft consists of 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class, providing efficient service to the passengers. The airline also announced the schedule of the operation of the flights on the route, offering enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

According to the flight schedule, KL798 aircraft will be used for the route of the service between Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Sint Maarten. The service will depart Netherlands at 10:00 and arrive at 13:00 local time of the Caribbean region. The flight will then start its operation from Sint Maarten at 14:20 and then arrive at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana at 16:35 local time of the Caribbean region.

The return flight will again be provided by KL789 on the same day. The flight will depart Georgetown at 17:55 local time and then arrive at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on the next day at 09:15. The new route is also considered as part of the airline’s commitment to expand the network and then offer passengers travel options.

With the new route, the country will get new chances and access to dynamic markets around the world. It will also connect the locals with the global market and enhance opportunities in the business and tourism sectors. Guyana is considered as a hub for business travellers due to its growing economic activity and strategic location.