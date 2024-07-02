Hurricane Beryl Destruction: Private, public buildings lost roofs, one killed

St Vincent and the Grenadines have suffered from extensive damage due to Hurricane Beryl which has now transformed into a Category 5 storm with unprecedented 160 winds

The early reports outlined that one death had occurred due to the flash flooding, and severe rainfall, and the number could be more as there is still no clarity on this.

NEMO St Vincent and the Grenadines announced that the passage of Hurricane Beryl caused massive destruction of the infrastructure including private and public structures. As per the reports, a total of 50 private homes have lost their roofs and 12 other buildings have lost roofs due to the extensive water and flooding.

In addition to that, the public structures and 5 other structures were reported to have other forms of damage and there were four reports of roadblocks in St Vincent and the Grenadines. One house reported to be destroyed by Hurricane Beryl due to extensive rainfall and severe wind speed.

The death of one citizen has been confirmed by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday night who added that “there could be more fatalities”. The impact of Hurricane Beryl has been experienced in 32 islands, the largest of which are Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, and the Union.

As per the reports, a total of 90 percent of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed by the Hurricane which has also includes the airport building as its roof has been destroyed. After the rainfall has stopped in the country, the government has started the reconstruction on Tuesday and they encouraged the public to remain cautious and vigilant about the situation.

On Monday night, the Hurricane has strengthened into Category 5 which is likely to impact Jamaica with severe wind speed of over 160 mph.

Prime Minister Gonsalves addressed the nation and added that the impact was devastating and dangerous which has left the people in pain, suffering and other damages. People also expressed the situation tough and noted that this could led to the more suffering as the authorities are yet to assess the damage.

Notably, the Hurricane Beryl has further been strengthening as the wind speed has reached to 165 mph and the fisheries sector faced massive destruction.