Heavy rainfall impacting Jamaica, bridge fall due to flooding

Jamaica: A torrential rainfall has been impacting several communities in Jamaica due to flooding, roadway blockage, and several other problems. The heavy rainfall started on Tuesday which has also rendered the path to Baxter’s Mountain Primary School in St Marry as students and teachers are now marooned.

In addition to that, pedestrians and motor vehicles have been facing problems as they were advised to stay at home. The met department also issued an advisory for Jamaica as a Tropical Wave has been progressing rapidly towards the island.

With the tropical situation, Jamaica could face the situation of heavy showers and flash flooding through to Friday, wreaking havoc among the citizens. Notably, the tropical wave moisture has been moving into the Lesser Antilles and the disturbance in the weather has been caused by the movement of the moisture from north to northwest due to an upper trough.

As per the met department, the chances of rainfall and other watersprout activities have been built for tomorrow. Active tropical waves are expected to provide increasing moisture across the central and western Caribbean Sea for the upcoming days.

In addition to that, several other countries such as Haiti have also been suffering from heavy rainfall and the situation of flash flooding. The residents are asked to adopt a vigilant approach and avoid traversing through the flood-prone and low-lying areas as it could be dangerous.

However, the met department outlined the rainfall would be held in the coming days and it could get worse due to the fast approaching of the tropical wave which is causing moisture at a massive level. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas and hilly terrains where soil is already saturated by earlier rainfall.

As per the Met department, the rain in Jamaica is in spate and now the water is flowing over the Flat Bridge which is why, the citizens are asked to avoid using the Bpg Walk Gorge.

Notably, the Hurricane Season 2024 has kickstarted in June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024, as it was predicted to remain super hyperactive. Massive storms with strong winds could exceed 74mph due to the hurricanes and they form over warm ocean waters.

The hurricane has been typically developed in the Atlantic Basin as it could also cause devastating storm surges, heavy rainfall, and flooding in the coming time.

The citizens are asked to be prepared for the seasons as around 24 hurricanes have been named, out of which six would remain major and strong.