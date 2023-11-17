Jamaica closes schools amid Tropical Storm Watch

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the closure and said that the Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the situation

Jamaica: Jamaica announced the closure of the face-to-face schools amid the Tropical Storm Watch. Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the closure and said that the Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the situation.

In the most recent update, Jamaica has been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch. Significant rainfall that may lead to flooding is anticipated, and this may compromise the safety of the key stakeholders as they journey to school and back home.

As per the weather report, Occasional brisk showers and isolated thunderstorms are impacting the Windwards Islands to Trinidad and Tobago. The ITCZ and pre-frontal trough will continue to cause additional chances for light to sometimes heavy showers through Thursday… by early Friday, high pressure should push in some drier air, and most moisture stays around Trinidad with ITCZ.

Large northerly swells and increased wave heights near 7-10 feet will reach the Lesser Antilles by late Friday and Saturday from large mid-latitude storm in the north Atlantic. Another storm will form off the US east coast to keep seas high.

A low pressure disturbance in the SW Caribbean Sea has large area of moisture, clusters of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. There is a 50% chance of tropical depression forming by late week. Tomorrow it pushes very heavy rainfall across Jamaica and the Tiburon Peninsula in Haiti.

This increases on Friday to Saturday in Haiti, eastern Cuba where the highest rainfall will be against the south slopes of high terrain in those regions. This likely leads to high risk flash floods and mudslides. Low pressure passes Turks and Caicos Saturday-Sunday. Some heavy rainfall reaches Puerto Rico on late Saturday – Sunday as well as VI Sunday as a front overtakes the low.

A low pressure trough is forming near SE Florida and NW Bahamas where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are developing. This will bring isolated to scattered flash flooding.

