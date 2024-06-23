Guyanese man dies after falling from iron staircase into boat

A 74-year-old Guyanese man died Friday afternoon after falling from an iron staircase into a boat, leaving the people around in shock.

Guyana: A 74-year-old Guyanese man died Friday afternoon after falling from an iron staircase into a boat, leaving the people around in shock. The incident took place on the premises of Suriname Coast Traders in Nieuwe Haven.

The man was identified as Alfred R and he was found dead by his colleagues in the premises of the boat, causing havoc among the people. After the examination of the body, it was found that there was an injury on the head of the victim which led to his death on the spot.

Police officials of Suriname examined the entire area and sealed the boat which caused the death. They further took the body to the hospital for other procedures and said that an investigation had been launched into the matter to avoid other possible consequences.

In addition to that, New Haven police also arrived shortly after they were informed about the incident and started their investigation on the matter. Police added that the strong possibility behind the death is the falling from the staircase into the boat.

After confirmation of his death by a doctor, the body was taken to the morgue and the information was given to his family about the incident.

Suriname officials added that the investigation will be held on the death so that the doubt or the rumours can be halted.

Netizens also reacted to the situation and extended condolences on the tragic incident with the demands of the investigation. One hilariously added,” At the age of 74 years old he should be in a rocking chair on his balcony enjoying his retirement pension. Not at the top of a boat/ship.”

Another noted,” What the hell is he climbing on a steep stair 74 years u not stable enough to do when u are younger.”

The incident also raised security concerns over the situation across the Suriname ports as people added that there should be proper safety protocols for the common citizens.